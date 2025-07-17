U.S. sanctions 6 leaders and affiliates of Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua

Federal authorities sanctioned six leaders and affiliates of Tren de Aragua on Thursday, the latest step in the United States' ongoing effort to target members of the Venezuelan gang.

The Treasury Department announced sanctions against Hector Rusthenford Guerrero Flores, the head of the gang known as "Niño Guerrero," as well as five others connected to Tren de Aragua, whom the U.S. agency described as "key" members.

The Treasury Department says Guerrero has been involved in criminal activity for more than two decades "and has expanded Tren de Aragua from a prison gang involved in extortion and bribery to an organization with growing influence throughout the Western Hemisphere." The U.S. State Department has offered up to $5 million as a reward for information that leads to his arrest or conviction.

The other five people facing sanctions are:

Yohan Jose Romero, also known as "Johan Petrica," who the Treasury Department says leads the group's illegal mining initiatives and provides Tren de Aragua with military-grade weapons. The State Department has offered as much as $4 million for information leading to his conviction or arrest.

Josue Angel Santana Pena, or "Santanita," who is accused of helping Guerrero direct the gang from prison.

Wilmer Jose Perez Castillo, also known as "Wilmer Guayabal," an alleged lieutenant of Guerrero who is accused in the deaths of military and intelligence officials.

Felix Anner Castillo Rondon, "Pure Arnel," who allegedly leads another sector called "Los Gallegos," which has been accused in homicides, human trafficking, sexually exploitation and trafficking narcotics in Chile, according to Treasury officials.

Wendy Marbelys Rios Gomez, the wife of Guerrero, who the Treasury alleges "is linked to criminal activities such as money laundering, terrorism, and terrorist financing and is believed to have enriched herself through profits maintained in connection to criminal activities of Tren de Aragua."

The sanctions have been issued issued through the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control. They aim to block all transactions between sanctioned individuals and anyone inside the U.S., as well as any properties or entities owned to any degree by the individuals. Violations could warrant civil or criminal penalties on Americans and non-U.S. citizens, Treasury officials said.

"Today's action highlights the critical role of leaders like Niño Guerrero and his lieutenants in Tren de Aragua's efforts to increase its destabilizing influence throughout the region," said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in a statement. "The Trump Administration will not allow Tren de Aragua to continue to terrorize our communities and harm innocent Americans. In line with President Trump's mandate to Make America Safe Again, Treasury remains dedicated to dismantling Tren de Aragua and disrupting the group's campaign of violence."

Originally formed as a prison gang, Tren de Aragua expanded during Guerrero's lengthy incarceration at Venezuela's Tocorón Prison, which he eventually controlled alongside a series of gold mines and border crossings between that country and neighboring Colombia, according to U.S. authorities.

Upon retaking office in January, Mr. Trump labeled Tren de Aragua a foreign terrorist organization, alongside other gangs and cartels.

Members of Tren de Aragua are tied to a long list of violent crimes, including murder, human trafficking, rape, kidnapping, bribery and racketeering.

Last month, the Venezuelan prosecutor's office said it launched an investigation into the livestreamed murder of a popular TikTok user who had denounced the gang and allegedly corrupt police officials on social media.

The Venezuelan government has maintained that the gang has already been dismantled, and denies that it exists.