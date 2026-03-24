Large blast at Valero oil refinery in Texas sends smoke, flames into the air

A large explosion at a Valero oil refinery near the Texas Gulf coast Monday shot plumes of smoke into the air and forced some nearby residents to shelter in place.

But Port Arthur Mayor Charlotte Moses told CBS News, "We had no fatalities and no injuries! Valero is working diligently to contain the fire and currently we have no air quality issues."

Still, she urged residents in parts of the west side of the city to say put.

In this still image taken from a video provided by KBMT, smoke rises near the Valero Port Arthur Refinery in Port Arthur, Texas on March 23, 2026. KBMT via AP

Refinery spokesperson Carol Herbert told CBS News, "All personnel have been accounted for. Valero's emergency response team is responding and coordinating with local authorities. ... As always, the safety of our workers is our top priority."

The explosion comes amid a spike in gas prices driven by uncertainty over the global oil supply because of the Iran war.

The refinery has about 770 employees and can process about 435,000 barrels of oil per day, according to Valero's website. The plant refines heavy sour crude oil into gasoline, diesel and jet fuel.

Images and video posted online show a large plume of smoke and flames billowing out from the refinery. Some residents reported hearing a loud boom and seeing their windows shake.

"For your safety please remain in place until the 'All Clear' is given by emergency personnel," the City of Port Arthur said in a post on its Facebook page.

Valero didn't respond to an email or call from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Texas state Rep. Christian Manuel said in a post on social media that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality had arrived at the refinery with air monitoring equipment and was working with local and state partners.

He told nearby residents to stay inside.

"Please limit outdoor activity, keep windows and doors closed, and follow guidance from local officials," he said.

Port Arthur is about 90 miles east of Houston.

