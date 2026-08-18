USS Benfold, Navy destroyer, went days without power in the South China Sea

The guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold spent four days without power last month after a problem with its engineering, according to a spokesperson for the Navy's 7th Fleet.

Commander Matthew Comer, the spokesperson, said there were no injuries to the crew.

The loss of power impacted plumbing, meals, toilets and air conditioning aboard the ship. The issue has been fixed and is under investigation. The incident was not publicly disclosed for nearly a month.

In addition to the poor conditions, the vessel was located in the South China Sea, which is not friendly waters. Officials told CBS News that the vessel is being protected by other air and surface assets nearby and that they wouldn't leave an asset vulnerable to an attack "like a sitting duck."

Benfold received direct support from the George Washington Carrier Strike Group, and meals from Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls.

The vessel was towed by contracted tugboats into Subic Bay, Philippines, for repairs and was met on arrival by experts from the Ship Repair Facility - Japan Regional Maintenance Center on July 28. The crew was provided food and contracted lodging off the ship beginning a day later. The ship's power was then restored on July 30.

File: The Arleight Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold returns to Naval Station San Diego on Jan. 11, 2013. Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

All the required repairs were completed by Aug. 7. The ship departed Subic Bay a day later with all engineering, combat systems and crew support systems functioning normally to resume routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet.

The news about the Benfold comes amid ongoing concerns about conditions aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, which has been deployed in the Middle East for nine months. Some family members have said they worry about conditions aboard the ship and fear the long deployment and grueling pace are worsening mental health issues. A U.S. official last week told CBS News that the USS George Washington is headed to the Middle East to relieve the Lincoln.

Republican Rep. Don Bacon said Sunday on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that Congress should conduct oversight, calling for testimony from top Navy officials.