At Olympics, U.S. becomes first country to cross 3,000 medal count

U.S. men's gymnastics team win bronze at Olympics while swimming picks up 4 more medals

The U.S. has powered its way into an Olympics record and reached a milestone of 3,000 medals with its latest wins at the 2024 Paris Games — the first country ever to do so.

Headed into this year's summer games, the U.S. had earned a whopping 2,975 medals at past summer and winter Olympics, according to the Olympic Foundation for Culture and Heritage. On Tuesday, the U.S. crossed the 3,000 mark after Team USA earned its 26th medal in this year's Olympics — and there are still many more medal chances ahead before the Paris Games end on Aug. 11.

What medals has the U.S. won this year?

So far this year, the U.S. has won 26 medals: four gold, 11 silver and 11 bronze medals.

Many of this year's medals come from swimming events. So far, the U.S. has taken home 15 swimming medals, three in fencing, two in gymnastics, two in cycling, two in skateboarding, one in diving and one in rugby.

Notably, Team USA's men's gymnasts earned their first Olympic medal in the team event in 16 years, capturing a bronze on Monday. The women's team took home gold in the team competition on Tuesday, with Simone Biles leading the gymnasts to victory.

Team USA also medaled for the first time in women's rugby, beating Australia in the last moment to take the bronze.

Which countries have the most Olympic medals overall?

The International Olympic Committee does not compile rankings, but the Olympic Foundation for Culture and Heritage — an organization described by the Olympics as the "leading international exponent in promoting and disseminating Olympism in the fields of culture, heritage and values-based education" — does keep a count.

Ahead of this year's games, the foundation said the U.S. was followed in the rankings by the Soviet Union, with 1,204 medals, and Germany, with 1,058 medals.

The Olympic Foundation counts one medal per event independently of the number of athletes competing. It also does not include medals won in the arts competition or in demonstration events.

The Soviet Union disbanded in 1991. Its former republics, such as Ukraine, Armenia and Georgia, now compete in the Olympics as independent countries.

As of Tuesday at the 2024 Paris Games, the U.S. is followed in the medal count by France and China, with 18 and 14, respectively.

Ahead of this year's Olympics, France had won 897 total medals and China had won 713, according to the Olympic Foundation for Culture and Heritage.

Which countries have the most gold medals?

While the U.S. is not leading in the gold rankings this year, it does hold the record for the country with the most gold medals.

Before this year's Olympics began, the U.S. had earned a total of 1,179 golds, according to the Olympic Foundation. Team USA is followed by the Soviet Union, with 473 gold medals. Germany takes third, with 342 gold medals before the start of the 2024 games.

So far this year the U.S. has won gold four times: twice in swimming, once in gymnastics and once in fencing.

Great Britain, France, Italy, China, Sweden and Norway have all won more than 200 gold medals, according to the Olympic Foundation.