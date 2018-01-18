USA Gymnastics cuts ties with Karolyi Ranch amid Larry Nassar scandal

USA Gymnastics has terminated its agreement with the Karolyi Ranch training facility in Texas, the main training facility for the U.S. national teams. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles claimed she was molested at the facility by former Dr. Larry Nassar, the ex-team doctor who faces decades in prison for abusing more than 100 athletes.

In a series of tweets sent on behalf of CEO Kerry Perry, the organization confirmed the Huntsville, Texas, facility will "no longer serve as the USA Gymnastics National Team Training Center."

Please attribute to Kerry Perry, president and CEO “USA Gymnastics has terminated its agreement with the Karolyi Ranch in Huntsville, Texas. It will no longer serve as the USA Gymnastics National Team Training Center. — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) January 18, 2018

"Our most important priority is our athletes, and their training environment must reflect this," Perry wrote in a statement. "We are committed to a culture that empowers and supports our athletes."

“It has been my intent to terminate this agreement since I began as president and CEO in December. Our most important priority is our athletes, and their training environment must reflect this. We are committed to a culture that empowers and supports our athletes. — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) January 18, 2018

According to USA Gymnastics, next week's training camp has subsequently been canceled. Perry says she is "exploring alternative sites" until an agreement with a permanent location has been reached.

“We have cancelled next week’s training camp for the U.S. Women’s National Team. We are exploring alternative sites to host training activities and camps until a permanent location is determined. We thank all those in the gymnastics community assisting in these efforts.” — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) January 18, 2018

Legendary gymnastic coaches Bela and Martha Karolyi initially purchased the ranch, located in the Sam Houston National Forest, as hunting property, according to CBS affiliate KHOU-TV. They later trained gymnasts there and ran summer camps for non-elite participants. Bela became the national team coordinator in 2000. Martha replaced him the following year. The training facility was designated as a U.S. Olympic Training Site in 2011.

Biles accused Nassar of sexual abuse in a tweet on Monday. In her statement, the four-time Olympic gold medalist wrote she was "reluctant to share" her story for several reasons but had come to realize the abuse was not her fault.

"It is impossibly difficult to relive these experiences and it breaks my heart even more to think that as I work towards my dream of competing in Tokyo 2020, I will have to continually return to the same training facility where I was abused," she wrote. "After hearing the brave stories of my friends and other survivors, I know that this horrific experience does not define me. I am much more than this."

Many of Nassar's victims say Nassar abused them while they trained at the Karolyis' facility. A statement on the camp's website said, "Our yearly tradition of the Karolyi's Gymnastics Camp has come to an end."

USA Gymnastics said it was "heartbroken, sorry and angry" in response to Biles' statement. The organization said athletes who have come forward to accuse Nassar of abusing them have its "unwavering support."

In November, Nassar pleaded guilty to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct. He faces decades behind bars.

To date, more than 125 women and girls have filed lawsuits against the disgraced sports doctor, claiming he molested them during treatment sessions. Olympians Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the growing list of victims.

This week, many of the victims have publicly confronted Nassar in a Michigan courtroom.