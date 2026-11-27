Mexico's president has blasted the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration after it set up anonymous tip lines in the country, accusing American officials of "interference" and not doing enough to fight fentanyl and corruption inside their own borders.

President Claudia Sheinbaum, in harsh comments Thursday, read excerpts from a new investigation by The Associated Press revealing how the DEA allowed at least 1.4 million counterfeit fentanyl pills to go unseized as it spent eight months tracking a drug trafficking ring flooding the Southwest with deadly drugs.

"The DEA has plenty of work to do in its own country. A lot," Sheinbaum said, pointing to the AP report. "The first thing it should do is investigate corruption in the United States linked to organized crime, or what they call terrorist groups."

"It's clearly an act of interference," Sheinbaum added.

Imagine, she mused, if Mexico "opened a WhatsApp service for reporting corruption in the United States. How would the U.S. government view that?"

Sheinbaum's angry response comes less than 24 hours after DEA Administrator Terry Cole announced the tip lines on his X account, encouraging Mexicans to denounce members of criminal networks in Sinaloa state, the corrupt officials who support them and people who launder money to finance narcoterrorism.

"Your information matters. Your identity and your safety matter," Cole said, specifying that tips submitted via Signal, WhatsApp and email would be handled confidentially.

U.S. steps up pressure on Mexico

The United States has stepped up pressure on Mexico to fight the cartels and has even offered to deploy troops on Mexican soil, something Sheinbaum has ruled out while maintaining that there will be security cooperation with Washington, "but without subordination."

On Nov. 20, Mexican military forces captured drug lord Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, alias "El Chapo Isidro," a key ally of a Sinaloa cartel faction. The FBI had placed him on its list of 10 most wanted fugitives, while the U.S. State Department offered a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to his arrest.

The military operation o capture him tsparked panic in the region, sending civilians fleeing from erupting gunfire. Elsewhere in the state, suspected gang members reportedly erected improvised roadblocks. In clashes with security forces, 16 cartel suspects were killed, officials said, and four soldiers also died.

Isidro Meza, alias "Chapo Isidro," was captured on Friday in the northwestern state during a special forces raid in coordination with U.S. intelligence. Mexico Government

Mexico requested Washington's support for the operation, and the United States sent a drone to help gather information about the drug lord's whereabouts.

The U.S. has requested Meza Flores' extradition, but Mexican Attorney General Ernestina Godoy said he will be tried in Mexico.

Chapo Isidro's capture came just days after Sheinbaum met President Trump on the sidelines of a summit in Asia.

Mr. Trump, who has pushed Mexico to do more to tackle drug gangs, said Friday that the two had discussed trade and security.

The Mexican government has knocked out several cartel kingpins. Chief among them was Mexico's most powerful cartel leader, known as "El Mencho," who was killed in February. Similar to the capture of Meza Flores, the dramatic operation resulted in a burst of violence and burning cars.

Although cooperation between the two countries went smoothly in that operation, tensions arose between Mexico and Washington in late April after federal prosecutors in New York made public a drug trafficking indictment against Sinaloa Gov. Rubén Rocha Moya, a member of Mexico's governing party. He and nine other officials were accused of collaborating with a faction of the Sinaloa cartel, which the Trump administration has designated a foreign terrorist organization.

Amid the controversy, Rocha Moya took an indefinite leave of absence, and his bank accounts in Mexico were frozen. But Mexican authorities refused to carry out the U.S. request to arrest him. Former Sinaloa Security Secretary Gerardo Mérida Sánchez surrendered to U.S. authorities in May.



DEA accused of "walking" fentanyl

DEA whistleblowers in June revealed to the AP how agents in New Mexico in recent years permitted hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills to go unseized. At the time, the DEA denied it ever knowingly allowed the trafficking of a synthetic opioid the White House has designated a "weapon of mass destruction."

That denial, however, was further contradicted by new AP findings that the DEA permitted at least 1.4 million additional pills to be trafficked between August 2024 and April 2025 as it closed in on the largest fentanyl bust in U.S. history.

The AP based its tally on thousands of pages of court documents, investigative records, detailed wiretap reports and 12 hours of DEA surveillance footage showing dealers moving large packages of pills in plastic bins and duffel bags that passed through highly transited hotels, apartment complexes, Airbnb rentals and self-storage facilities in six states.

This photo shows fentanyl seized by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration at an Extra Space self-storage facility in Albuquerque, New Mexico, April 28, 2025. U.S. Department of Justice via AP

The Mexican president in her comments Thursday called the DEA's decision to permit fentanyl to hit the streets the "Fast and Furious of Fentanyl," a reference to the 2011 gun-walking scandal in which straw buyers smuggled some 2,000 assault weapons into Mexico with the intent of tracing the firearms to cartel leaders.

"What is the United States doing in the United States?" Sheinbaum asked. "We have a prosecutor's office here, and the Security Ministry works here. So they should pay close attention to the other side of the border."

The DEA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cole said a channel for submitting tips about the state of Jalisco would be made public Thursday. The state is a stronghold of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel, known by its Spanish initials CJNG, which Washington also designated a terrorist organization.

Meanwhile, a veteran DEA agent also told CBS News last month the agency has contributed to the problem by allowing fentanyl pills to reach the streets.

"For three years, I've told my DEA managers that we're allowing dangerous amounts of fentanyl to hit the street, and we're doing nothing to stop it, and they didn't listen to me," DEA Special Agent David Howell told CBS News in his first television interview.