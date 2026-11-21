Mexico's military announced Saturday that it had captured a drug kingpin on the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Top 10 Most Wanted List. Violence broke out in the state of Sinaloa afterwards, rattling civilians.

Fausto Isidro Meza-Flores, also known as "El Chapo Isidro," is allegedly the leader of the Meza-Flores Transnational Criminal Organization, which the FBI described as a "heavily armed, major drug-trafficking organization" based in Sinaloa.

The cartel is allegedly responsible for the possession, distribution and importation of heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana into the U.S., according to the FBI, and has controlled drug production, transportation and distribution throughout Mexico.

Meza-Flores and two other leaders of the organization were captured by special forces during a raid in Sinaloa on Friday night, the Mexican National Defense Secretariat announced on X.

Elite military agents were able to find the targets, then arrive surreptitiously in the area, the Mexican National Defense Secretariat said. The agents set perimeters around a residence to prevent Meza-Flores from escaping, while also defending the area from reinforcements who could have interrupted the operation.

The arresting agents were attacked with gunfire and explosives, the Mexican National Defense Secretariat said. The agents entered the house and captured Meza-Flores and the two others. The three were then evacuated to Mexico City and placed in custody.

Vehicles burn on a highway near Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico, on Nov. 20, 2026, following an announcement by the interim government of the arrest of Beltrán-Leyva Cartel leader Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, known as "El Chapo Isidro." Yohari Leon via Facebook/via Reuters.

The Mexican government said in an early Saturday report that intelligence from the Trump administration helped authorities capture him, but provided few details about how the two countries coordinated.

Videos and photos from the city of Guasave, Sinaloa, where Meza Flores was captured, show screaming civilians fleeing gunfire at a baseball game, as well as burnt cars.

Meza-Flores was indicted in 2012, then again in 2019. He faces multiple counts of drug-trafficking violations and the use and possession of a firearm. The FBI has described him as armed and dangerous. U.S. authorities had previously offered a reward of up to $5 million for information that led to Meza-Flores' arrest.