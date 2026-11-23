Eight suspected members of a gang led by Fausto Isidro Meza Flores have been arrested, Mexico's defense ministry said Sunday, after widespread violence swept across Sinaloa following the drug kingpin's capture.

Meza Flores, alias "Chapo Isidro," was captured on Friday in the northwestern state during a special forces raid in coordination with U.S. intelligence.

The military operation sparked panic in Guasave, sending civilians fleeing from erupting gunfire. Elsewhere in the state, suspected gang members reportedly erected improvised roadblocks.

The fresh arrests took place during a patrol by special forces who "were fired upon by members of a criminal group" linked to Chapo Isidro, Mexico's defense ministry posted on X. The ministry included a short video showing special forces arresting suspects at night.

"In repelling the attack, they arrested eight members of the 'Beltran Leyva' criminal organization ... including one minor, who had participated in the roadblocks on November 20," the ministry's post said.

The military also seized several high-caliber weapons and six vehicles, two of which had "improvised armor and a turret for mounting machine guns."

Chapo Isidro, 44, led a drug trafficking organization affiliated with the Beltran Leyva gang and allied with one of two rival factions of the powerful Sinaloa cartel, according to U.S. and Mexican authorities.

Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, alias "Chapo Isidro," was captured on Friday in the northwestern state during a special forces raid in coordination with U.S. intelligence. Mexico Government

He faces criminal charges in both Mexico and the United States.

The FBI had placed him on its list of 10 most wanted fugitives, while the U.S. State Department offered a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to his arrest. On Saturday, the U.S. Justice Department called him a senior leader of the Sinaloa cartel, which it calls "one of the most prolific and dangerous drug cartels in Mexico, known for its widespread use of corruption and violence to further its drug trafficking activities."

The Mexican defense ministry said Saturday that at least seven suspected attackers were killed and four soldiers sent to reinforce security were also killed as gang members mounted fierce resistance to their leader's arrest. The ministry released dramatic video of the suspects being apprehended.

U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ronald Johnson said on X that "strategic intelligence sharing" between the U.S. and Mexico "helped make this operation possible."

In a social media post Saturday, U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche said that Meza Flores had been captured "in an operation by the Mexican government supported by a coordinated interagency effort that included" the U.S. Homeland Security Task Force.

This undated image released by the U.S. Department of State shows Fausto Isidro Meza Flores. U.S. Department of State via AP

Chapo Isidro's capture came just days after Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum met President Trump on the sidelines of a summit in Asia.

Mr. Trump, who has pushed Mexico to do more to tackle drug gangs, said Friday that the two had discussed trade and security.

The Mexican government has knocked out several cartel kingpins. Chief among them was Mexico's most powerful cartel leader, known as "El Mencho," who was killed in February. Similar to the capture of Meza Flores, the dramatic operation resulted in a burst of violence and burning cars.

Mexican Security Secretary Omar García Harfuch wrote in a post on X Saturday morning that armed forces would remain deployed in the state of Sinaloa to protect civilians.