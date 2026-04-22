At least 2 ships attacked in Strait of Hormuz after Trump announces indefinite extension of Iran ceasefire

At least two ships have come under attack in the Strait of Hormuz, according to the British military, one cargo ship and one container ship, potentially jeopardizing efforts to resume peace talks between the U.S. and Iran.

The U.K. Maritime Trade Operations Centre (UKMTO) reported early Wednesday that the an Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps "gun boat" had fired at a container ship 15 nautical miles northeast of Oman. There was no radio warning before the boat "fired upon the vessel," according to the British Royal Navy-led UKMTO, causing "heavy damage to the bridge" but with all crew "reported safe."

In this handout photo provided by U.S. Central Command, U.S. forces patrol the Arabian Sea near M/V Touska on April 20, 2026, after firing upon the Iranian-flagged vessel that the U.S. accused of attempting to violate the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports near the Strait of Hormuz. Handout / Getty Images

Three hours later, the UKMTO reported a second incident, this time 8 nautical miles west of Iran, in which a cargo ship said it had been fired on and was "now stopped in the water." The crew members were "safe and accounted for" and there was no mention of the source of the attack.

Data from the ship-tracking website MarineTraffic showed two container ships stopped off the coast of Iran near the Strait of Hormuz early on Wednesday: the Panama-flagged MSC Francesca and the Greek-operated Epaminondas. Both vessels had previously broadcast their positions in the Persian Gulf.

Sources speaking to the Financial Times Wednesday said they were the two ships that had come under attack.

The companies that own the ships did not reply to a CBS News request for comment on the status of the respective crews.

CBS News partner network BBC News and the Reuters news agency reported that a third ship was hit by gunfire in the strait Wednesday, but the UKMTO did not confirm those reports to CBS News.

The attacks come after President Trump announced that the deadline for the fragile ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran would be extended Tuesday, hours before it was due to expire, to allow for further peace talks.

The president said he granted the ceasefire after a request form Pakistan, which hosted the first round of talks, and he blamed Iran's "seriously fractured" government for the delay.

Mr. Trump said he was giving Tehran more chance to "come up with a unified proposal."

"I have therefore directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other," Mr. Trump posted on his Truth Social platform Tuesday afternoon.

Iran's semi-official news agency Tasnim reported Tuesday that Iran had not requested the extension of the ceasefire.

Mahdi Mohammadi, a senior adviser to Iran's parliament speaker, posted on X Tuesday that the extension "means nothing," adding that the continuation of the "siege" is "no different form bombardment and must be met with a military response."

He characterized Mr. Trump's ceasefire extension as "certainly a ploy to buy time for a surprise strike."

Wednesday's attacks come after the U.S. fired on and seized an Iranian container ship over the weekend and boarded an oil tanker linked to Iran's oil trade in the Indian Ocean.