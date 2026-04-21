Trump extends ceasefire with Iran indefinitely, until "discussions are concluded"

Washington — President Trump is extending the ceasefire in the war with Iran until talks between the U.S. and Iran are "concluded," he announced Tuesday, despite previously saying he wouldn't extend the deadline.

"Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal," the president posted on Truth Social Tuesday afternoon. "I have therefore directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other."

Iran has not publicly reacted to the president's extension.

The two-week ceasefire was originally set to expire Tuesday night, but Mr. Trump has said in recent days it would end Wednesday night.

This is a breaking story; it will be updated.