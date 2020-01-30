U.S. economic growth flat in final three months of 2019

The U.S. economy grew 2.1% in the final three months of 2019 amid a dip in spending by consumers and businesses.

The country's gross domestic product — the total output for goods and services — for the period matched third-quarter growth, the Commerce Department reported in its initial estimate on Thursday. The economy expanded at rate of 2.3% for all of 2019, down from 2.9% the previous year and the weakest performance since 2016.

For the October-December quarter, growth was supported by solid but slower consumer spending and an improvement in the trade deficit. Those factors offset a further drop in business investment in new plants and equipment and a slowdown in restocking store shelves.

Economists look for even slower growth in 2020 of around 1.8%. But that outcome could be threatened by various threats, including a spreading coronavirus in China to a flare-up in trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

The economy's growing, but these 10 states may stumble in 2020

"Consumer confidence and earnings forecasts have shown us that skepticism for the economy's longer-term prospects are starting to have a marked impact," Steve Rick, chief economist at CUNA Mutual Group, told investors in a research note. Pressures from the geopolitical environment and a changing trade landscape aren't helping, either."

Despite the decline in spending last quarter, Fitch Ratings chief economist Brian Coulton thinks consumers continue to spend at a healthy clip. Consumer spending accounts for roughly two-thirds of economic activity.

U.S. growth is also being supported by the lowest jobless rate in half a century, with unemployment at 3.5%. Paul Ashworth of Capital Economics said in a report that he expects economic activity to gradually accelerate this year, citing a decline in U.S.-China trade tensions.