December hiring remained steady, with employers adding 145,000 jobs

Employers added 145,000 jobs in December, closing a year that has seen businesses expand at a more modest pace. The U.S. unemployment rate stayed steady at 3.5%.

Jobs were added in retail, health care and leisure and hospitality, but dropped in the mining and manufacturing sectors.

Overall, 2019 has seen about 150,000 jobs added every month — the slowest rate of job growth since 2010, although more than enough to keep up with population growth.

