Coronavirus outbreak's fast spread of "great concern" to global health officials
The first Americans evacuated on a U.S. government flight from the Chinese city at the center of the coronavirus outbreak were likely facing at least a couple more days of isolation at a military base in Southern California Thursday morning. The diplomats from the U.S. Consulate in Wuhan and other U.S. citizens cleared initial health checks in China and then again during a stopover in Alaska on the way to the California base.
A U.S. official said earlier this week that they would be monitored for at least three days at the base — longer if illness was detected.
By Thursday morning the flu-like virus had killed at least 170 people, all of them in China. More than 7,700 others have been infected in more than a dozen countries, including five confirmed cases in the United States. More than 100 people in the U.S. were being tested for the disease across 26 states earlier this week.
The World Health Organization said it was of "great concern" to see the disease spreading person-to-person outside of China, leading the group to call a new emergency meeting for Thursday to consider declaring it a global health emergency. Just last week the WHO declined to give the new virus that designation, which would lead to more resources and greater global coordination in confronting it.
Other countries have also started evacuating citizens from China on chartered flights, and some major airlines have halted all flights to and from mainland China. The Trump administration is considering a complete travel ban on China as it evaluates the best ways to stop the virus spreading.
India confirms 1st case of new virus
India's health ministry says it has detected its first case of the novel coronavirus in the southern state of Kerala. A student who had been studying at Wuhan University tested positive for the virus.
The ministry says in a statement that the student has been kept in isolation and is being monitored at a hospital. It's not clear when the student returned to India from China.
Passengers who have travelled to China recently are being screened for symptoms in at least 20 Indian airports. The health ministry says that isolation wards have been identified in different hospitals across the country in order to prepare for a potential outbreak.
The Indian government said Wednesday that it is planning to operate two flights to evacuate Indians from Hubei in China and isolate them for 28 days in the Indian capital of New Delhi.
- Associated Press
China approves charter flights to bring Wuhan residents home from abroad
China's aviation authority has OK'd charter flights to bring some Wuhan residents back from trips overseas, state television said Thursday, according to the Reuters news service.
The city of 11 million is the quarantined center of the coronavirus outbreak, and many Chinese and international airlines have stopped flying in and out of Wuhan.
Concerns raised about supplies for quarantined virus epicenter of Wuhan
Amid reports of shortages of food and daily necessities in virus hot-spot areas, Chinese authorities are "stepping up efforts to ensure continuous supply and stable prices," the official Xinhua News Agency reported.
It cited Ministry of Commerce data showing current reserves in Wuhan can ensure a secure supply of rice and cooking oil for more than 15 days, pork and eggs for more than 10 days and vegetables for about five days. The government has offered no estimates as to when it can contain the outbreak, although some specialists have speculated that the spread of the disease will reach its peak in about two weeks. -- The Associated Press
Trump announces coronavirus task force
President Trump announced Wednesday that he has assembled a coronavirus task force that has been meeting daily since Monday. The Task Force is led by Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar, and is coordinated through the National Security Council, according to a statement from the press secretary.
The group also includes Dr. Robert Redfield, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health.
Number of coronavirus cases rival 2003 SARS outbreak
Chinese officials announced Wednesday that there have been 7,711 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus. That's just 387 fewer cases than the total number of global SARS cases in 2003, according to a tweet from CBS News' Ramy Inocencio.
There are still fewer deaths from the novel coronavirus than from the 2003 SARS outbreak. At least 170 people have died from the coronavirus; 349 died from SARS.
Three Japanese citizens evacuated from Wuhan have novel coronavirus: Health minister
Three Japanese citizens among the more than 200 evacuated from China have tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus, Japan's health minister said Thursday.
The three people arrived in Japan on Wednesday, on the first flight to evacuate Japanese citizens from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak.
—AFP
China reports 38 new deaths, bringing total death toll to 170
Chinese officials reported 38 new deaths from the novel coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 170.
They also reported 1,737 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 7,711.
Canada to evacuate 160 people from China
Canada's foreign minister announced Wednesday that the nation will evacuate approximately 160 people from the region at the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Reuters reported.
Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said the nation is awaiting diplomatic approval for the flight, according to Reuters. Champagne added he wasn't sure how long it would take to evacuate the residents.
China's Hubei province reports 37 new deaths
Officials from China's Hubei province reported 37 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll from the disease to at least 162, Reuters reported. The vast majority of deaths from the novel coronavirus have occurred in Hubei province, where the outbreak is believed to have begun.
More airlines suspend flights to China
Delta Air Lines, Air Canada and Air France announced Wednesday that they are suspending some flights to China amid the outbreak.
Delta announced that it is maintaining all current U.S.-China gateways, but cutting the number of trips by about half between February 6 and April 30. The airline cited "significantly reduced customer demand prompted by global health concerns related to Coronavirus."
Air Canada is suspending direct flights to Beijing and Shanghai after Canada's government advised against all non-essential China travel, The Associated Press reported. Air France said it suspended its flights to Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, and is limiting flights to Shanghai and Beijing to one flight daily starting January 31, according to the AP.
Google temporarily shutting down offices in China
Google is temporarily shutting down its offices in China, the company confirmed to CBS News. That includes offices in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.
The news was first reported by The Verge.
Google has also placed temporary business travel restrictions on flying to mainland China and Hong Kong, and has urged employees to return home from the country and spend two weeks working from home before returning to the office.
UAE confirms 4 Chinese tourists have virus
A family of four Chinese tourists in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday became the first coronavirus cases in the Mideast, with an Emirati doctor saying the first to fall ill only showed symptoms after over a week on vacation.
"Their condition is stable, they are awake, they are all receiving all the measures," Hussein al-Rand, an assistant undersecretary at the UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention, said. "I would say to the public: Please, don't be panicked. The health condition within the United Arab Emirates is safe."
Among those sick in the family are a grandmother, her daughter, the daughter's husband and the couple's 9-year-old daughter, al-Rand said.
The family, from Wuhan, entered the UAE on January 16, al-Rand said. Authorities at Abu Dhabi's airport and Dubai International Airport began people from incoming China flights on January 23. That same day, January 23, the grandmother fell ill and sought medical care, al-Rand said. Public awareness about the virus had spread widely and doctors tested the grandmother, who tested positive for the new coronavirus.
–The Associated Press
French evacuation flight is heading to China
French officials said a military aircraft with a medical team is leaving Wednesday night to evacuate some 200 citizens from Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said the first flight was expected to arrive home Friday from Wuhan, and that those on it will be confined.
At least one other flight with French and other foreigners is to leave by Friday. A third possible flight would bring home those who are ill and want to return.
Germany, Spain, Denmark and Poland are among European countries who want to get citizens on a French flight. Mexico and Mauritius also have asked to join.
Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Britain are among the countries that have announced they are planning evacuations.
— The Associated Press
Russia takes new steps
Russia has announced measures to prevent the coronavirus from spreading there.
Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said Wednesday that the land border with China will remain closed to car traffic until March 1. She said all train connections except for one train from Moscow to Beijing will be halted starting at midnight Thursday.
Golikova said authorities will make a decision on planes between Russia and China in the coming days.
She said Chinese students who left on Lunar New Year vacation will be asked not to resume their studies in Russian universities until March 1.
No one in Russia has tested positive for the new virus. Authorities have screened all travelers from China and hospitals are making checks.
— The Associated Press
Coronavirus death rate is now about 2%, WHO says
The death rate from the coronavirus is currently about 2%, the World Health Organization said Wednesday.
Most people who have contracted the virus have experienced only mild illness. But Michael Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organization's Health Emergencies Programme, said the virus' proliferation is concerning.
"A relatively mild virus can cause a lot of damage if a lot of people get it," he said.
About 99% of the 6,000 total coronavirus cases are in China, and of those, the vast majority are concentrated in Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus' outbreak. Ryan said 71 cases have been reported in 15 other countries, and the majority of those cases are associated with travel to China.
A central concern for WHO is human-to-human transmission occurring outside China. As it stands, there are few instances of such cases.
WHO to consider declaring coronavirus a global health emergency
The World Health Organization's emergency committee on the coronavirus outbreak is expected to gather again on Thursday to determine if the virus should be declared a "public health emergency of international concern."
Director General Tedros Adhonom Ghebreyesus announced Wednesday that he decided to reconvene the committee to reconsider the virus' classification and "what recommendations should be made to manage it."
According to Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, the meeting is a necessary first step so the organization can potentially move forward with a greater international response, which could include developing a vaccine.
The meeting is planned to start at 1:30 p.m. local time in Geneva, Switzerland, and will be followed by another press conference.
Plane lands at March Air Reserve Base near LA
The plane evacuating Americans from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the center of the virus outbreak, landed Wednesday morning at March Air Reserve Base east of Los Angeles.
All passengers had passed health screenings, which were conducted during a refueling stop in Anchorage, Alaska.
The passengers will undergo additional screenings in California and be placed in temporary housing. Officials have not said how long they will stay there.
— The Associated Press
U.S. will keep evacuees isolated on California air base
The U.S. military said Wednesday that the Air Reserve Base in Southern California awaiting the arrival of about 200 evacuees from Wuhan, China, would keep service members clear of the passengers, who would be restricted to their temporary living quarters.
A federal government spokesperson familiar with the plan told CBS News on Wednesday that the passengers on the flight would be quarantined and observed for at least three days in California. Depending on results, those showing symptoms could be quarantined for as long as two weeks.
"We stand ready for their arrival," Department of Defense Press Secretary Alyssa Farah said in a statement released Wednesday. She said the Department of Health and Human Services would be responsible for the evacuees, "and DoD personnel will not be directly in contact with the evacuees and evacuees will not have access to any base location other than their assigned housing."
Farah said plans were in place for HHS to evacuate any passengers identified as possible cases of the new coronavirus to "a local civilian hospital."
China has more cases of new virus than it did SARS
China has reported more infections from the new coronavirus than it had from an outbreak of SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) in 2002-2003, although the death toll was still much lower. China has confirmed 5,974 cases of the new virus, compared to 5,327 cases of SARS during that outbreak.
Beijing reported another large jump in cases early Wednesday and a rise in the death toll to 132. That compares to 348 people killed in China during SARS. That disease killed nearly 800 people worldwide.
Scientists say there are still many critical questions to be answered about the new virus, including just how transmissible and severe it is. More than 50 cases have been reported outside China, including five confirmed in the U.S.
U.S. considering China travel ban as virus spreads
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said a complete ban on travel to and from China is among the options the Trump administration is considering as it tries to address the rapid spread of the deadly new coronavirus.
Pompeo noted to reporters on a flight to Europe Wednesday that the U.S. had issued its highest level of alert for Wuhan, warning Americans to entirely avoid the city considered ground-zero of the outbreak.
"We will evaluate it on a continuous basis, literally hour by hour, whether that's the appropriate level in Wuhan and whether we get it right in other places," Pompeo said. "That includes travel advisories, a wide range of things, including banning travel."
Australian lab says it's recreated virus in bid to help stem it
Scientists in Australia have claimed a "significant breakthrough" in efforts to combat the rapid spread of the deadly new strain of coronavirus from China.
CBS News partner network BBC News said researchers at the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity had become the first to recreate the "novel coronavirus 2019" strain outside of China. Chinese researchers have also duplicated the virus, but BBC said they have only shared it's genome sequence with the World Health Organization. The Australian researchers said they would provide the duplicated virus to the WHO to help efforts to diagnose and treat it.
Researchers at the specialist lab in Melbourne told the BBC they were able to grow a copy of the virus from a sample taken from an infected patient.
"We've planned for an incident like this for many, many years and that's really why we were able to get an answer so quickly," the Doherty Institute's Dr Mike Catton told the BBC.
U.S. evacuees clear first health checks, head for California
The plane evacuating more than 200 Americans from a Chinese city at the center of a virus outbreak continued Wednesday on to southern California after everyone aboard passed a health screening test in Anchorage, where the aircraft had stopped to refuel.
All 201 passengers had already been through two screenings in China and were screened twice more in Anchorage by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
State health officials said there was minimal interaction between the crew and health professionals on the flight with the passengers.
They also confirmed that the air circulation system in the terminal at Ted Stevens International Airport in Anchorage used for the flight was "completely separate" to the rest of the airport.
It was unclear exactly when the plane would land at a military base in southern California, but the officials said it should be between three and four hours.
— CBS/AP
U.K. to quarantine evacuees from Wuhan for 2 weeks
Britain joined Australia on Wednesday in deciding to quarantine all passengers arriving from central China's Hubei province for a full two weeks — believed to be the maximum incubation period of the deadly new coronavirus sweeping across China. At least 132 deaths have been blamed on the flu-like virus in China, mostly in the city of Wuhan in Hubei.
CBS News partner network BBC News said Health Secretary Matt Hancock had confirmed the quarantine plans as Britain planned to fly the first 200 nationals out of Wuhan on a chartered flight leaving Thursday. The BBC said they arrivals could be quarantined at a military base, but those details remained unconfirmed.
The decision by the British government came as some recent arrivals from Wuhan voiced concerns that they had not been quarantined after returning to the U.K. One man told BBC News on Wednesday that he flew back into England and was allowed to return home without ongoing health monitoring or any guidance to isolate himself.
Starbucks closes most China stores amid virus outbreak
Starbucks has closed more than half of its stores across China and all shops in the central province of Hubei amid the rapid spread of the deadly new coronavirus. The U.S. coffee retailer made the announcement on an earnings call with business analysts and reporters Tuesday, according to multiple news outlets.
The Reuters news agency quoted Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson as saying the coffee chain was responding to the virus "in a thoughtful and responsible way to protect our partners and support health officials and the government as they work to contain this public health risk."
The closure of the stores was expected to hit Starbucks earnings; China is the company's fastest growing market and it accounts for about 10% of its global revenue. The company's shares dropped 1.6% in value off the back of the announcement. The coronavirus has had a broad impact on stock prices as the outbreak stokes investor fears.
Australia to quarantine citizens from Wuhan on remote island
Australia and New Zealand were to work together to evacuate their vulnerable citizens from China's virus-hit Hubei province, and Australia said it would quarantine those people on a small island about 1,000 miles from its mainland for two weeks. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison did not say Wednesday how many or how soon citizens would be flown out of Hubei.
The evacuees were to spend 14 days at a quarantine center on Christmas Island, an Australian territory in the Indian Ocean which has been used to hold asylum seekers and foreign criminals facing deportation. There was reportedly only one family of migrants being housed at the facility on the island, which was built to hold roughly 1,000.
— CBS/AP
Germany confirms 3 cases, plans evacuations from Wuhan
Germany's Health Minister Jens Spahn responded Wednesday to the country's first confirmed case of coronavirus by ordering hospitals to report any suspected cases of the deadly bug and German airlines to retain contact details of all passengers from China. The Foreign Ministry has warned Germans against all travel to the central Chinese province of Hubei. A German military aircraft was sent to Hubei to begin the voluntary evacuation of German nationals from Wuhan, and the government was considering sending an Airbus with medical equipment on board for further evacuations.
The first confirmed case on German soil was a 33-year-old employee at an auto parts supplier in Bavaria, believed to have been infected by a Chinese guest speaker from Wuhan at a training seminar. Three more workers at the same site have since been diagnosed with coronavirus.
"It was inevitable that the virus would reach Germany, but we are well prepared," Spahn said. "We should all try and keep calm."
- Anna Noryskiewicz
British Airways halts all flights to and from mainland China
British Airways said Wednesday that it was immediately suspending all flights to and from mainland China after the U.K. government warned against unnecessary travel to the country amid the coronavirus outbreak.
"We apologize to customers for the inconvenience, but the safety of our customers and crew is always our priority," BA said in a statement.
The airline operates daily flights from London's Heathrow Airport to Shanghai and Beijing. It took the measure a day after Britain's Foreign Office updated its travel advice on China, warning against "all but essential travel" to the mainland, not including Hong Kong and Macao.
Asian budget carriers Lion Air and Seoul Air were also suspending all flights to China as fears spread about the outbreak. Several other airlines including Finnair, Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific and Singapore-based Jetstar Asia were reducing the number of flights to the country as demand for travel drops.
- CBS/AP
U.S. evacuation flight's destination changed from civilian airport
The plane that evacuated roughly 240 American nationals from the central Chinese city of Wuhan was rerouted by the federal government late Tuesday. The jet chartered by the State Department had been destined for Ontario International Airport in San Bernardino County, but an official there said late Tuesday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had informed him it would be rerouted to the March Air Reserve Base in California's Riverside County.
"We were prepared but the State Department decided to switch the flight" to the airbase, Curt Hagman, an Ontario airport commissioner, told The Associated Press.
A federal government spokesperson familiar with the plan told CBS News on Wednesday that the passengers on the flight would be screened for symptoms before and during the flight and would then be quarantined and observed for at least three days in California. Depending on results, those showing symptoms could be quarantined for as long as two weeks.
National Security Council: "The full weight of the U.S. Government is working on this"
The National Security Council announced on Tuesday that it led "one of the largest Policy Coordination Committees (PCC) in history" in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
"We are coordinating closely with the whole of government to ensure a unified response to the coronavirus," the organization wrote on Twitter. "The full weight of the U.S. Government is working on this."
Trump administration considering suspending commercial flights to and from mainland China
The Trump Administration is weighing temporarily suspending commercial flights to and from mainland China, multiple sources told CBS News. Multiple agencies are involved in the deliberations, which were described as a coronavirus working group.
The sources said that the situation is being reevaluated daily, and that airlines have been briefed on the deliberations.
Japan evacuates approximately 200 people from Wuhan
A plane carrying Japanese nationals who were evacuated from Wuhan landed at a Tokyo airport on Tuesday.
An AFP reporter saw the plane, which was carrying around 200 people, land at Haneda airport around 8:45 a.m. local time. The passengers underwent health checks, but officials said there weren't plans to quarantine them.
— AFP
Death toll rises to 132, with more than 5,900 confirmed cases in China
Chinese officials said an additional 26 people died from the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the virus' overall death toll to 132. Twenty-five of the new deaths came from Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak; the final death occurred in Henan province.
Officials also reported 1,459 new confirmed cases, bringing the total to 5,974. More than 1,200 of those cases are considered "critical."
Death toll rises to 125 in virus' epicenter
The death toll in the coronavirus outbreak has risen to 125 in Hubei province, where the outbreak began, Chinese officials said. There have been 840 more confirmed cases in Hubei province, officials added.
The announcement brings the overall death toll to more than 130 people.
Some African students fear their government won't help them leave China: "I'm feeling like I'm trapped here"
With countries like the United States and Japan preparing to evacuate some citizens from the epicenter of the outbreak, residents from some countries in Africa fear their own governments won't follow suit.
"I'm feeling like I'm trapped here," said one Ethiopian student at Wuhan University of Science and Technology, who gave only his first name, Abel. He, like other students, cited worries that angering Chinese or their country's authorities could lead to retaliation, like loss of scholarships.
In 2018, African students in China numbered more than 80,000. More than 4,000 are estimated to be in Wuhan alone.
The concerns are real. Even Africa's most developed economy, South Africa, has signaled it will not evacuate citizens. On Sunday it told students in China to adhere to university instructions, warning that leaving without permission "can have far-reaching consequences."
Some governments in Africa are helping their citizens leave. Morocco's king has ordered his government to repatriate 100 nationals from Wuhan, and Algeria's president ordered the "immediate" repatriation of 36 citizens in Wuhan, most of them students, the official APS news agency said.
— The Associated Press
3 more cases of novel coronavirus confirmed in Germany
Three additional people in Germany have contracted the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to four, according to the Bavarian health ministry.
The three new patients are coworkers of the original patient, who appears to have contracted the virus on January 21 during a training session with a Chinese colleague, the ministry said in a statement. The new patients are being monitored at a clinic in Munich.
"A total of around 40 employees at the company have been identified as potential close contacts [with their Chinese colleague]," Bavaria's Health Minister Melanie Huml said in a statement. "As a precaution, the people concerned are to be tested on Wednesday."
— Reuters
France reports 4th case of virus
France has confirmed a fourth case of coronavirus, an elderly Chinese tourist who is in intensive care in a Paris hospital. Jerome Saloman, who directs France's public health agency, said Tuesday that the tourist is suffering from a severe case of the virus and needs constant care.
Saloman said the patient is in his 80s and is from China's Hubei region, where the virus has been spreading rapidly. French authorities are looking for people the tourist was in contact with since arriving.
Saloman said authorities are also stepping up surveillance of people who have arrived recently from the region around Wuhan. Three other people were already hospitalized in France with the virus, the first cases reported in Europe.
—The Associated Press
Canada confirms 3rd case of virus
Canada has confirmed it has a third case of coronavirus. British Columbia Health Officer Bonnie Henry said Tuesday the man in his 40s visited Wuhan, China, recently and arrived in Vancouver last week.
Henry said the man showed no symptoms while flying to Canada but developed symptoms a day later and contacted health authorities Sunday. The man regularly travels to China for work.
The first two confirmed cases in Canada are in Toronto and involve a couple that recently visited Wuhan.
— The Associated Press
Untied Airlines suspending some flights between U.S. and China
United Airlines will suspend some flights between the U.S. and China starting Saturday because of "a significant decline in demand," the airline said in a statement Tuesday. The airline is cutting a total of 24 flights between the U.S. and Beijing, Hong Kong and Shanghai through February 8.
The move affects flights to and from Chicago's O'Hare airport; Newark, New Jersey; San Francisco; and Washington's Dulles airport. The airline said it would adjust its schedule as needed.
U.S. beefs up screening of travelers for virus
U.S. health officials are expanding their checks of international travelers for signs of coronavirus, even as they say the risk to Americans so far is very low. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention already has been checking arrivals at five U.S. airports that once had direct flights from the hardest-hit section of China.
While China has instituted broad travel bans, people who had been in other parts of China still may be arriving via other countries. The U.S. agency is now beefing up screening at 15 more "quarantine stations" around the country, airports and other places where health workers regularly check arriving travelers for signs of illness.
But travelers may not be sick right then, Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, told reporters Tuesday. The screenings also are an opportunity to educate travelers that if they develop symptoms — such as fever or a cough — after returning from the outbreak zone, they should contact their doctor, she said.
— The Associated Press
Wuhan residents sing from their windows in solidarity
Residents of the central Chinese city of Wuhan, confined to their apartments either by choice or by order, are making the best of the situation as their city remains in lockdown amid the outbreak of a new, dangerous virus.
On Monday night, that involved residents of some high-rise apartment buildings joining together, at least in spirit, from their balconies and windows to sing the national anthem and other songs.
The anthem's refrain, "Qilai, qilai, qilai!" or "Rise up, rise up, rise up!" echoed between the towers of skyscrapers in the city of 11 million, where streets have grown eerily quiet as families try to avoid contact with others who might be infected.
Others shouted "Wuhan, fight!" echoing the chants heard from protesters in Hong Kong, where anti-government demonstrations have stretched on for months after officials sought approval for an unpopular extradition legislation.
New Hampshire testing 2 possible new cases of virus
Two people in New Hampshire are undergoing testing for novel coronavirus. Health officials say the two people recently traveled to Wuhan City, China and developed respiratory symptoms.
"These people have more mild illness, but both sought healthcare for their illnesses and are recovering," the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services said. "They remain isolated until test results are available."
On Thursday, a student from White Mountain School in Bethlehem went to the emergency room at Littleton Regional Healthcare with mild flu-like symptoms. The student had traveled to Hunan and returned to the U.S. on January 6.
— CBS Boston
Germany confirms human transmission of new virus
A German man who contracted the novel strain of coronavirus was infected by a colleague visiting from China, officials said on Tuesday, in what appeared to be the first human-to-human transmission in Europe. Other confirmed cases in Europe of the viral outbreak have so far involved patients who had recently been to China.
In this instance, the 33-year-old German attended a training session held by a visiting Chinese colleague on January 21 at the office of car parts supplier Webasto in Stockdorf, in Germany's southern Bavaria region.
The Chinese woman "started to feel sick on the flight home on January 23", said Andreas Zapf, head of the Bavarian State Office for Health and Food Safety.
The German man tested positive for the virus on Monday evening after reporting flu-like symptoms. He remains in hospital in an isolation ward, but Zapf said he "was doing well."
— AFP
U.K. "urgently exploring" Wuhan evacuation options
The British Foreign Office confirmed Tuesday that the U.K. was joining a fast-growing list of nations "urgently exploring options" to evacuate citizens from the city at the center of the new coronavirus outbreak. According to the CBS News partner network BBC, there are believed to be about 300 British nationals in Wuhan.
American anxious as wife and daughters stuck in Wuhan
Sam Roth is feeling safe and healthy at home in Wisconsin, but his wife and two young children are stuck in Wuhan. The American is doing everything he can to help get them onto the U.S. government-chartered flight out of the city on Wednesday morning.
Roth's wife Daisy and their two daughters left to visit her family in China last week.
"From the moment they stepped foot in Wuhan they were told to stay inside, don't get in big gatherings, then the city went on lockdown," Roth told CBS News.
"We have a 10-month-old and a 5-year-old. They are susceptible. They should be prioritized," Roth said. "I'm hoping to get my family on that flight so they can come back to Wisconsin, where I'm not feeling any anxiety about catching the coronavirus."
U.S. health officials say the virus is not spreading widely in America and that danger to the public remains low, but as of Wednesday, there were five confirmed cases and nearly 100 people being tested across 26 states.
— Tucker Reals and Ramy Inocencio
Border rush as Hong Kong to cut transport with mainland China
CBS News correspondent Ramy Inocencio says there have been chaotic scenes at Hong Kong's border crossing points with mainland China as Chinese citizens try to escape the rapid spread of the deadly new coronavirus and make it into the semi-autonomous territory.
Hong Kong's regional government — the leaders of which are appointed by Beijing — said Tuesday that all rail and ferry links with mainland China would be halted from Thursday. Chief Executive Carrie Lam said flights would also be reduced.
She stopped short of a total closing of the border but said that flights from the mainland would also be reduced.
The looming deadline appeared to drive many from mainland China to make a break for Hong Kong, leading to angry mobs at crossing points.
Russia regions close borders with China
Three regions in southeast Russia have closed their borders with China amid increasing anxiety over the rapid spread of the deadly new coronavirus.
Russia's state-run TASS news agency quoted the governor of Khabarovsk as saying his region, along with the Jewish Autonomous Oblast and Amur regions, had already closed their borders.
The three regions span most of Russia's shared border with northern China.
Japan confirms man who never visited Wuhan has virus
Japanese authorities confirmed two new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, including a man who has never been to Wuhan in central China, where the disease originated. He is a bus driver in his 60s who transported tourists from Wuhan on two occasions earlier this month. The man presented with symptoms and saw a doctor, but was not correctly diagnosed until January 28.
The other new patient is a man in his 40s who was recently in Wuhan. The new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases in Japan to six.
Japan's government was to send its first charter flight to Wuhan on Tuesday night to evacuate 200 nationals. Medical personnel were to be on the flight to administer health checks for all passengers, who would also be asked to monitor their health for two weeks after returning.
There are about 650 Japanese nationals who want to return home from the Wuhan region, so additional flights were being planned.
North Korea taking "emergency steps" to try to keep coronavirus out
North Korea said it's taking "emergency steps" to prevent the spread of a new virus from neighboring China. The North's main Rodong Sinmun newspaper said Tuesday the country is strengthening quarantine measures at airports, ports and border areas and conducting a medical surveillance of those who return from overseas trips.
The paper also said North Korea's health authorities have "urgently" produced related hygiene documents and distributed them to medial facilities.
North Korea hasn't officially reported any cases of the new coronavirus.
Tour operators in Beijing said last week North Korea had banned foreign tourists as a precaution against the virus.
— The Associated Press
Germany confirms first case of novel coronavirus
The health department of Bavaria announced Germany's first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus Monday, according to the Reuters news agency. The department said the patient is in the town of Starnberg, about 19 miles south of Munich, and is isolated and in "good condition."
The department did not disclose any information about the patient's age or nationality.
Death toll rises to 106 with more than 4,500 confirmed cases in China
The death toll in the coronavirus outbreak has risen to 106, Chinese officials said. There have been 1,291 more confirmed cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in China to more than 4,500, officials added.
State Department has "extremely limited" capacity to evacuate Americans from Wuhan
The State Department is airlifting some Americans out of Wuhan on Wednesday — but the department said there's "extremely limited" capacity.
About 1,000 Americans are reportedly in the city, including a man named Sam Roth and his family. The department said "priority will be given to individuals at greater risk from coronavirus."
"I'm trying to make the case that we have a 10-month-old and a 5-year-old," he told CBS News. "They are susceptible."
U.S. issues stronger warning about travel
The U.S. State Department raised the level of its travel advisory on Monday, urging Americans to reconsider travel anywhere in China. And it issued a stronger level 4 warning for the specific province where Wuhan is located, stating: "Do not travel to Hubei province, China" due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged people to seek medical care right away if they had traveled to Wuhan in the past two weeks and develop a fever, cough or trouble breathing. It says older adults and people with underlying health conditions may be most at risk for severe illness from the virus.
State Department orders Wuhan consulate personnel out of China
The State Department has ordered U.S. Consulate General Wuhan personnel to depart for the United States, a department spokesperson told CBS News. The department said it has procured a chartered flight for U.S. government personnel.
The department added that as space is available, seating will be offered to U.S. citizens on a plane traveling from Wuhan to Ontario, California, on Wednesday morning. Priority will be given to those most likely to develop the coronavirus if they remain in Wuhan.
Some cruise lines suspend service in China
International cruise operators are suspending service in China over mounting concerns about the deadly coronavirus. Costa Crociere, Genting Cruise Lines, MSC and Royal Caribbean have all halted operations in the country on advice of the Chinese government and in an effort to contain the virus.
Royal Caribbean Cruises said it is canceling its January 27 and January 31 sailings of "Spectrum of the Seas" — its only ship with a home port in China. The company said it would provide full refunds to guests with reservations on both sails.
"The health and safety of our guests and crew is our primary concern, and we continue to work with the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and government health authorities to monitor the situation," Royal Caribbean said in a statement to CBS MoneyWatch.
Canada confirms first coronavirus case
Canadian health authorities on Monday confirmed the country's first case of a deadly coronavirus that originated in China, and said the patient's wife had also tested positive. The woman's case is still listed as "presumptive," pending final confirmation by a national lab in Winnipeg, officials said.
Nearly 20 people are being monitored.
The patient confirmed to have the virus — a man in his 50s who arrived in Toronto on January 22 from Wuhan, the epicenter of the epidemic — is being treated in isolation in a hospital there. His wife, who traveled with him, also is believed to have contracted the virus and is in self-isolation, David Williams, Ontario province's chief medical officer, said in a statement.
— AFP
WHO corrects China virus global risk level
The World Health Organization, which has sometimes been criticized for its handling of past disease outbreaks, admitted an error on Monday in its risk assessment of China's deadly virus. The Geneva-based UN agency said in a situation report late Sunday that the risk was "very high in China, high at the regional level and high at the global level."
In a footnote, the WHO explained that it had stated "incorrectly" in its previous reports on Thursday, Friday and Saturday that the global risk was "moderate." The correction of the global risk assessment does not mean that an international health emergency has been declared.
— AFP
CDC says no new cases of coronavirus since last update
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday that were still five known cases of coronavirus in the United States and that there had been no new cases reported.
The CDC said it was investigating 110 people for possible cases across 26 states — 32 had tested negative and results were still pending for 73 people.
China's capital reports first case of new coronavirus
Beijing authorities on Monday reported the Chinese capital's first death from a new deadly virus that has rapidly spread across the country, killing more than 80 people and causing global alarm. The victim was a 50-year-old man who had visited the central city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, on January 8 and developed a fever after returning to Beijing seven days later, the city's health commission said.
He went to a hospital on January 21 and died on Monday of respiratory failure, the commission said.
A total of 80 of more than 2,700 cases have been recorded in the Chinese capital of 20 million people.
— AFP
Trump says U.S. "strongly on watch" for virus
President Donald Trump said in a tweet Monday that U.S. health officials were "in very close communication" with Chinese counterparts as the world tries to stem the spread of a deadly virus that first emerged in central China.
Mr. Trump said the U.S. had offered China "any help that is necessary."
As virus spreads, stock prices take a hit
Stocks sank early Monday as the impact of the coronavirus weighed on investors' minds. The Dow tumbled 430 points, or 1.6%, to 28,563 shortly after markets opened, while the the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq sank 1.3% and 1.7%, respectively.
With the sharp rise in the number of infected people, China is taking steps to limit travel among its citizens, including a suspension of all tour groups and on the sale of tour group packages for overseas travel, The New York Times reports. That suspension, which begins Monday, could cast a pall on tourism and consumer spending across the globe.
"Consumption and travel will be the most affected, and to a lesser degree investment and industrial production," wrote Tommy Wu, senior economist at Oxford Economics, in a Sunday research note. "Travel and tourism across the region would be adversely affected as well. With a high share of tourism in GDP and strong reliance on Chinese tourists, Hong Kong, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore and Philippines seem most at risk."
U.K. expert says up to 100,000 could be infected already
Professor Neil Ferguson, a public health expert at London's Imperial College, has said there could be 100,000 people already infected with the deadly new strain of coronavirus focused in central China's Hubei province. Thus far only about 2,700 cases of the disease have been confirmed, with 81 proving fatal in China.
"The upper bound of the cumulative number of infected people as of yesterday is up to 100,000," Ferguson's office told CBS News on Monday. Ferguson has worked with U.S. infectious disease experts and helped found Imperial College's MRC Centre for Global Infectious Disease Analysis, which was expected to release more detailed modelling on the spread of the virus within a few days.
"A lot more information will become available in the next few days and weeks, and case numbers will continue to increase rapidly," Ferguson told CBS News, adding that the fast-multiplying figures "do not necessarily represent a huge growth rate of the epidemic; it is much more likely down to the health authorities catching up" with efforts to accurately diagnosis a brand new illness.
— Tucker Reals and Maddie Richards
Hong Kong confirms 2 more cases
Hong Kong has confirmed two more cases of a new virus that started in central China, raising its total to eight. Health department official Dr. Chuang Shuk-kwan said Monday that all the cases are connected to Hubei province, where the outbreak started in December. She said there is no sign yet of it spreading to Hong Kong's general population.
— The Associated Press
American in Wuhan says panic is rising as U.S. plots evacuation
An American citizen stuck in Wuhan says panic is rising in the quarantined city of 11 million as the U.S. government works to get about 1,000 Americans reportedly stuck in the locked down metropolis out.
"I just wish I could get my family off," Justin Steece told CBS News on Monday. "We need to go to America."
He and his wife Ling have lived in Wuhan for about a year and a half. Just three weeks ago she gave birth to their baby boy, Colm.
"Ling can't move because she had a c-section, so she can only do so much at the moment while she recovers fully," he said. "I have to go out; I have to get food, I have to do stuff like that, and my biggest fear is that I would go out, get sick not knowing it, and then come home and spread it to Ling and the baby."
His wife doesn't yet have a U.S. visa, and Steece can't leave Wuhan to finish her paperwork under the lockdown. "Otherwise I would have evacuated with the rest of the people and gotten my wife and kid outta here," he told CBS News.
As the Chinese government races to try and contain the deadly virus, Steece said the efforts aren't really making anyone feel any better. "What you see, what the Chinese government is saying; 'oh it's calm, resolute,' the citizens are actually freaking out a little bit more than that," he said.
The State Department has chartered a flight to evacuate Americans from Wuhan on Tuesday, but Steece and his family won't be on it. It will carry U.S. consulate staff from Wuhan and some other U.S. citizens. The U.S. Embassy in Beijing said passengers on that flight to San Francisco should "anticipate" being screened when they land.
5 cases of illness in U.S.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Sunday that five cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed in the United States — all in people who had recently traveled to Wuhan, China. The most recent cases were reported in California and Arizona. Earlier cases had been confirmed in a man in his 30s in Seattle and a woman in her 60s in Chicago. No deaths were reported.
"It is likely there will be more cases reported in the U.S. in the coming days and weeks, likely including person-to-person spread," the CDC said in a statement.
"Right now, CDC recommends travelers avoid all nonessential travel to Hubei Province, China. In addition, CDC recommends people traveling to other parts of China practice certain health precautions like avoiding contact with people who are sick and practicing good hand hygiene. For the general public, no additional precautions are recommended at this time beyond the simple daily precautions that everyone should always take."
Death toll in China rises to 56
The number of coronavirus-related deaths in China has climbed to 56, state media reported on Saturday. Hubei Province also reported 323 new cases on Saturday.
"Presumptive positive" case of coronavirus found in Canada
The first "presumptive positive" case of coronavirus has been detected in Canada, Ontario's chief medical officer announced Saturday. A man in his 50s, who traveled to Wuhan, China, became "quite ill" within a day of his return. The Ontario Ministry of Health says they are "95% sure" the man contracted coronavirus, but are waiting for further confirmation of their test results.
The patient is currently being treated at Sunnybrook Hospital in Ontario and is in stable condition, according to the ministry.
France looking to evacuate its citizens from Wuhan amid lockdown
French and Chinese officials are looking at "eventual options that would allow our nationals who wish to leave" the city of Wuhan, France's Foreign Ministry said Saturday. The Chinese city is now on lockdown to contain the virus, making evacuation of foreign nationals difficult.
The French consulate would not say how many French citizens are currently in Wuhan, but said it is in constant contact with them.
France reported the first three European coronavirus patients on Friday.
Dr. Yazdan Yazdanpaneh, a leading French expert who heads Paris' Bichat-Claude Bernard Hospital's infectious diseases unit, told The Associated Press that two of the patients are a couple from Wuhan, who developed symptoms after arriving in France.
The third patient is being treated at a hospital in Bordeaux. All three are doing "very well," according to the head of France's health department, Jerome Salomon.
Beginning Sunday, medical teams will be stationed at France's airports to help passengers arriving from China with any questions, concerns, or medical needs.
— The Associated Press
People in Chicago's Chinatown cancel Chinese New Year plans
CBS Chicago reports that people canceled their Chinese New Year plans and were taking extra precautions – the Walgreens in the city's Chinatown was completely out of face masks by 10 a.m. Friday.
A case of the virus was confirmed this week in Chicago, one of only two so far in the United States.
Local business owner Huan Wang said that with the confirmed case, many were changing their plans.
"My friend who has a restaurant down the street, he was planning on having 40 people come in today, but actually they called him to say the table will be canceled. Because some people got sick or some people are afraid of going out," he said.
He said they were taking special precautions, too, more than doubling their cleaning and sanitizing regimen in the restaurant.
While he believes there's no reason to be afraid, he understand the concerns about a virus we still don't know a lot about.
"I do understand that people might be a little afraid of going out," Wang said. "They don't know where they should go, what they should worry about."
China's president calls situation grave
China's President Xi Jinping called the accelerating spread of the virus a grave situation. He made the remarks, reported by state broadcaster CCTV, at a meeting of Communist Party leaders that convened on the Lunar New Year holiday and underlined the government's urgent and ever-expanding efforts to bring the situation under control.
Travel agencies have been told to halt all group tours, the state-owned China Daily reported, citing the China Association of Travel Services.
— The Associated Press
Lunar New Year festivities canceled across mainland China
Lunar New Year festivities were canceled across mainland China on Saturday and scaled back in the semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong as authorities sought to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Major tourist sites and movie theaters were shuttered in China. Beijing canceled all temple fairs, a popular tradition in northern China with performances, games for children and booths selling snacks and New Year's-themed souvenirs.
The Forbidden City in Beijing, Shanghai Disneyland and a major safari park are among the tourist destinations that have closed indefinitely.
A fireworks show and four-day carnival were canceled in Hong Kong.
— The Associated Press
Australia announces first confirmed case of novel coronavirus
Australian officials have announced the country's first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus. The case occurred in the state of Victoria, and the patient has been hospitalized in a stable condition in a Melbourne suburb.
The patient was identified as a Chinese national in his 50s. He flew to Australia from Guangzhou, China, on January 19, according to Victoria Health Minister Jenny Mikakos.
"It is important to stress that there is no cause for alarm to the community," Mikakos said. "The patient is isolated and is undergoing treatment and we do not have any further suspected cases at this stage."
— Reuters
35 million people on lockdown in China
In response to the continued spread of the novel coronavirus, officials took the extraordinary step of restricting travel in 11 cities. That means 35 million people — almost the population of Canada — are on lockdown.
— Ramy Inocencio contributed reporting.
China scrambles to build new hospital as supplies dwindle
An army of excavators is in a frantic race to build a hospital in the next 10 days that can house 1,000 patients sickened with the virus. But as patients continue to pack existing hospitals, medical supplies are running low.
— Ramy Inocencio contributed reporting.
France confirms third novel coronavirus case
France on Friday announced three confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, the first outside Asia and the United States.
Authorities said all three sickened people had traveled to China, and two of them belonged to the same family. They were the first cases registered in Europe.
Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said she expects more cases and that the virus must be battled like a wildfire. She said the likely reason that France has the first European cases is that it quickly developed a test allowing medics to rapidly diagnose the sickened.
— The Associated Press
Americans "shouldn't be frightened or afraid," official says
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told reporters on Capitol Hill on Friday that coronavirus posed little risk to Americans but health officials were taking it seriously. "The American public needs to understand the difference: They shouldn't be frightened or afraid, but don't think that we're not taking this very seriously," he said.
Fauci urged Americans wash their hands frequently, which they should be doing anyway to avoid the flu. "Stay away from crowded places where there are a lot of people that are sneezing and coughing, and just do general healthy measures," he said.
Two coronavirus cases confirmed in France, first in Europe
Two coronavirus cases have been confirmed in France, the first in Europe, French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said on Friday. The first case involved a patient in hospital in the southwestern city of Bordeaux while the other was in Paris, the minister told reporters.
Both had recently travelled to China and have since been placed in isolation.
— AFP
State Department orders non-emergency personnel to leave Wuhan
The State Department has ordered all non-emergency U.S. personnel and their family members to leave Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak and the home to a U.S. Consulate. The department also urged Americans to not travel to Hubei province, where Wuhan is located.
Coronavirus fears close Shanghai Disney Resort
Walt Disney's Shanghai Disney Resort in China is closing until further notice in the face of the rapidly spreading coronavirus. The decision to close comes during the seven-day Lunar New Year holiday, a time when hundreds of millions of Chinese travel at home or abroad, and when Shanghai Disney would typically be packed with families and revelers.
The resort will temporarily close starting Saturday, the theme-park operator announced on Friday, saying it was making the move to ensure the health and safety of its customers and employees.
63 people being tested for virus in 22 U.S. states
Dr. Nancy Messonnier, of the CDC, said at a news conference in Chicago on Friday that there were now a total of 63 patients under investigation in 22 U.S. states for possible infection with the Novel Coronavirus 2019, which originated in China.
She said there had thus far been 11 negative tests and two positive, including the Chicago woman confirmed to have the disease on Friday and the man in Seattle who was confirmed as a case earlier this week.
Messonnier said there would likely be "many more" suspected cases in the coming days, but stressed the risk to the general U.S. public was still considered low.
She said the CDC was continuing its enhanced screening of passengers arriving from China at five U.S. airports and would continue to evaluate the duration of those measures.
Chicago officials confirm 2nd case of new virus in U.S.
A second case of the deadly new coronavirus from China has been confirmed in the United States. Officials said Friday that a woman in her 60s was in stable condition and being treated in the city after returning from Wuhan, the city at the center of the outbreak, on January 13.
The woman, a Chicago resident, reported symptoms after her return and was placed in isolation, according to Dr. Nancy Messonnier, the CDC's Director of the Center for the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, who joined Illinois state officials to make the announcement on Friday.
Allison Arwady, Chicago's public health commissioner, said the woman was stable and "doing well" while being treated under "infection control" measures.
Arwady said the woman was not symptomatic during her travel back from China, and noted that the concern for transmission of the disease before symptoms are exhibited is low. She said the patient had "limited movement outside her home," and had not used public transport or been at any large public gathering.
Her close personal contacts and family members were being monitored.
Wuhan hospitals ask public to donate protective gear
At least eight hospitals in Wuhan have issued public calls for donations of masks, goggles, gowns and other protective medical gear, according to notices posted online. Administrators at Wuhan University People's Hospital set up a group chat on the popular WeChat messaging app to coordinate donations.
The "Fever Control Command Center" of the city of Huanggang also put out a call for donations publicized by the state-run People's Daily, asking for medical supplies, medicine and disinfection equipment. The notice added that at the moment they wouldn't accept supplies from foreign countries.
— The Associated Press
Saudis say they have a MERS case, not the new coronavirus
Saudi Arabia has denied reports of a case of the deadly new coronavirus in the kingdom, saying a male Indian nurse had tested positive for a related illness known as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).
The Saudi Centre for Disease Control and Prevention denied reports from Indian officials Thursday suggesting the nurse, who works at a hospital in Saudi Arabia, had contracted the disease that emerged in central China in December, known as 2019 Novel Coronavirus.
A separate statement from the Saudi health ministry confirmed the Indian nurse was being treated for an infection with MERS.
"The ministry has taken all the precautionary measures to deal with this global issue and is in close coordination with all concerned entities," the statement read, referring to the new coronavirus.
Saudi Arabia grappled for about three years with an outbreak of MERS from 2012. Like the new disease from China and the SARS virus that swept across the world years before that, MERS is a coronavirus that causes flu-like symptoms and can prove fatal.
— Khaled Wassef and Tucker Reals
Infected Wuhan resident says he can't get treated
A resident in Wuhan, the quarantined metropolis at the heart of the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak, told CBS News Friday that he waited overnight at one of the city's overwhelmed hospitals to get treated for the illness but couldn't access a doctor.
The man asked not to be identified as Chinese authorities struggle to show they're in control of the outbreak, which has now killed 26 people in China and infected more than 800. He said he was diagnosed with the virus Thursday at the Red Cross Hospital in Wuhan, and that he has passed it to his mother.
He waited from Thursday night into Friday morning at the hospital for an injection he was told he needed to treat the illness, but never managed to see a doctor to have it administered.
The man said he saw patients at the rammed hospital on Thursday falling to the ground "one after another," but there was no room for more patients to be admitted. Videos posted to social media have shown patients laying on the floor in Wuhan hospitals, some crying out for help. One, which was removed from China's popular Twitter-like platform Weibo, purportedly showed dead bodies covered with sheets on the floor near other hospital patients.
The man told CBS News he had been told to visit a different hospital, but that it was far from his home and the transport lock-down was making it impossible for him to get there.
American in Wuhan worries people still getting out
American Scott Allis, an English teacher in Wuhan, told CBS News on Friday that he's never seen the city of 11 million people so quiet. The government shut his school down, along with all transport in and out of the city, but he's worried the efforts aren't enough.
Many businesses were shuttered, public venues were closed, and as CBS News correspondent Ramy Inocencio reports, stores and markets are being picked clean of essential goods as fear mounts.
The city's hospitals, however, were packed, as worried residents flock to seek help.
Allis said he worried the efforts to lock the city down were insufficient to stop the disease spreading, and he was concerned that could bring it back to friends and family in the U.S.
"It's locked down but it's not locked down quite enough," Allis told CBS News. "That's the part I'm so concerned about, is people are still finding ways out of the city."
U.S. testing 12 people for the new coronavirus
As of Friday morning there were 10 patients in California, one in Texas, and one in Tennessee being held in isolation, awaiting test results from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to determine whether they have the disease.
Health officials expect to find out over the weekend whether the patient in Texas, who had traveled to Wuhan, is infected.
Officials said if the case is confirmed efforts would begin immediately to try and trace all the individuals who the patient came in contact with to monitor them for symptoms.
There has been only one confirmed case of the new coronavirus in the U.S. thus far, a man who travelled back to Washington state from Wuhan. All of the 26 deaths blamed on the disease have been in China.
Expert says China locked down Wuhan too late
China's bid to contain the deadly new coronavirus by placing cities of millions under quarantine is an unprecedented undertaking, but it is unlikely to stop the disease spreading, a public health expert has warned.
"I think we have passed the golden period of control and prevention," said Guan Yi, an expert on viruses at Hong Kong University.
Yi, who returned to Hong Kong from Wuhan just before the lock-down, pointed out that huge numbers of people would have already left ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, which began Friday.
They could have been incubating the virus "on their way out of Wuhan," he said.
10 cities locked down as death toll hits 26
China was in emergency mode on Friday as the number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus rose to 830 and the death toll hit 26. On the eve of the country's biggest holiday, the Lunar New Year, transportation was shut down in at least 10 cities, affecting about 33 million people in total.
Wuhan, the metropolis at the center of the outbreak and where the majority of the cases have been reported, was the first to lock down all public transport and prevent people leaving. Nine neighboring cities in the central province of Hubei had followed suit by Friday morning, restricting at least most public transport.
Chinese authorities had also canceled all major public events in the capital Beijing indefinitely, including the massive "temple fairs" that normally stand out among New Year celebrations. Beijing's famed Forbidden City and Disneyland in the business hub of Shanghai also said they would be closed from Saturday.
China building hospital for coronavirus patients
China is racing to build a hospital in only 10 days to treat coronavirus patients in Wuhan, the epicenter of the deadly outbreak, state media reported Friday. The thousand-bed hospital is expected to be ready by February 3.
Construction got underway amid reports of bed shortages in hospitals dealing with the outbreak.
10 cities in China's Hubei province cut some public transportation
As the cases of coronavirus exposure increases, officials in 10 cities in China's central Hubei province have suspended public transportation. Bus service has stopped in the cities of Chibi, Xiantao, Zhijiang, Qianjiang, Xianning, Huangshi and Enshi, according to the Reuters news agency.
Officials have also closed public venues in Zhijiang city, excluding hospitals, supermarkets, farmers' markets, gas stations and drug stores.
177 severe cases of coronavirus reported in China as death toll rises
Chinese health officials said 177 of the 830 confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection are deemed severe. China's National Health Commission released new figures early Friday, noting the death toll also has risen to 25.
— Grace Qi contributed to this report.
25 dead and 830 cases confirmed by Chinese health officials
China's National Health Commission has confirmed early Friday that there are 830 people infected with the coronavirus, while the death toll has risen to 25.
Health officials said the virus has affected 29 provinces in China (autonomous regions and municipalities).
A total of five cases have been confirmed in Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan.
— Grace Qi contributed to this report.
Senate to hold briefing on novel coronavirus
The Senate Health Committee and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee will hold a briefing for all senators on the novel coronavirus Friday.
"The novel coronavirus is an emerging public health threat," Senate Health Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander and Ranking Member Patty Murray said in a statement. "Senators will have the opportunity to hear directly from senior government health officials regarding what we know about the virus so far, and how our country is prepared to respond as the situation develops."
Japan confirms 2nd case of novel coronavirus
Officials from Japan's health ministry have confirmed the country's second case of the novel coronavirus. The patient was identified as a man in his 40s who traveled to Japan on Sunday from Wuhan, China, where he lives. The patient has been hospitalized.
— Reuters
Hebei province confirms first death outside of outbreak's epicenter
Chinese officials in the Hebei province said a patient infected with the novel coronavirus died on Wednesday, marking the first death outside of the Hubei province, which includes the city of Wuhan.
The Health Commission of Hebei province said the patient, who was 80 years old, was not confirmed to have been infected with the virus until Thursday.
— Reuters
Texas A&M student being tested for the novel coronavirus
A student at Texas A&M University is being tested for the novel coronavirus, officials said Monday. The student traveled to what officials called an "area of concern," and later developed mild upper respiratory symptoms. The student attended classes before going to the hospital, officials said.
The student has since been isolated, and a sample has been sent to the CDC in Atlanta for testing. The sample will arrive at the CDC either Thursday night or Friday, and testing will take 24 hours. The university said classes will continue as scheduled.
WHO says virus is not a global health emergency
The World Health Organization said Thursday the viral illness in China is not yet a global health emergency. The decision came after Chinese authorities moved to lock down three cities on Thursday and canceled major events in Beijing during the Lunar New Year holiday period.
The decision was announced after independent experts spent two days assessing information about the spread of the coronavirus.
WHO defines a global emergency as an "extraordinary event" that constitutes a risk to other countries and requires a coordinated international response. Previous global emergencies have been declared for the Zika virus in the Americas, the swine flu pandemic, and polio.
A global emergency declaration typically brings greater money and resources, but may also prompt foreign governments to restrict travel and trade to affected countries. Deciding whether an outbreak amounts to an international crisis therefore can also be politically fraught.
— The Associated Press
CDC raises travel alert for Wuhan to level 3
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a level 3 travel warning for Wuhan, China — its highest level.
The federal agency is urging people to avoid all non-essential travel to the city due to the coronavirus outbreak, and advises anyone who must go there to avoid contact with sick people, animals, animal markets and animal products.
"Older adults and travelers with underlying health issues may be at risk for more severe disease and should discuss travel to Wuhan with their healthcare provider," it said.
The CDC is urging people to seek medical care right away if they traveled to Wuhan in the past two weeks and have a fever, cough or trouble breathing.
"Preliminary information suggests that older adults and people with underlying health conditions may be at increased risk for severe disease from this virus," it said.
Forbidden City in Beijing to close
The Forbidden City in Beijing – a palace complex that attracts millions of visitors every year — announced it will close on Saturday indefinitely as part of push to halt the spread of the virus, The Associated Press reports.
The complex, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is about 600 years old. It was long the center of power, and served as the home of Chinese emperors.
Vietnam sees 1st coronavirus cases from Wuhan
A Chinese father and son who were hospitalized on Wednesday with fevers have tested positive with the new coronavirus, Vietnam's Health Ministry said.
The ministry on Thursday said Li Ding, 66, from Wuhan, China, arrived in Hanoi on January 13 then traveled south to meet up with his 28-year-old son Li Zichao, who works in Vietnam. The two then went to Ho Chi Minh city.
The father got a fever on January 17 and the son got the same symptoms three days later, according to Dr. Nguyen Ngoc Sang, head of tropical diseases at Cho Ray hospital in Ho Chi Minh city. "The son has contracted the virus from his father," the doctor was quoted as saying.
— The Associated Press