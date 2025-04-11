Leader of elite Mexican police unit allegedly killed by convicted murderer who escaped California prison

A convicted murderer who escaped from California corrections custody last year is believed to have killed the leader of an elite Mexican police unit charged with finding and arresting fugitive Americans, officials said.

Authorities said the unit – known as "Gringo Hunters," which dedicates itself to arresting U.S. suspects who are fugitives in Mexico – was trying to arrest a suspect in the northern Mexican border city of Tijuana when the man opened fire, hitting and killing 33-year-old Abigail Esparza Reyes.

Esparza Reyes was the head of the unit at the northern border state of Baja California.

While authorities did not name the suspect, local media identified him as Cesar Hernandez, who officials in California said escaped custody in December during a transfer to court.

Members of security forces work near a crime scene where a U.S. citizen shot and killed Abigail Esparza Reyes, 33, a top Mexican state police officer in an elite unit known as the "Gringo Hunters", which tracks and arrests U.S. fugitives in Mexico, in Tijuana, Mexico, April 9, 2025. Stringer / REUTERS

Hernandez, 34, was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to 80 years to life in prison, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He was on his way to Kern County Superior Courthouse for an appearance before a judge on Dec. 2, when he jumped out of the van and evaded staff.

Months later, on April 9, the so-called "Gringo Hunters" police unit caught up to him in Tijuana, Mexico after receiving reports that he was in a home there, CBS affiliate KBAK reported.

A shootout erupted and Esparza Reyes was fatally shot while Hernandez managed to escape from the scene.

Mexican news outlets, including El Universal, reported that video surveillance showed Hernandez managed to escape while running almost naked through the streets before ducking under a tarp that was covering a vehicle. He emerged dressed in a fluorescent green uniform – similar to ones used by local traffic police – before walking away. Hernandez remains at large and a manhunt is underway.

Marina del Pilar, the governor of Baja California, posted a message on social media offering her condolences for Esparza Reyes' death.

"To the family and loved ones of Officer Abigail, we recognize your bravery and dedication in the service of your state," she said. "Abigail's life will be honored, and her death will not go unpunished."

Esparza Reyes had led the regional team of the unit for eight years, carrying out more than 400 operations aimed at arresting U.S. fugitives who had fled to Mexico, Reuters reported, citing Mexican authorities.

According to a profile on the group by the Washington Post, Esparza Reyes grew up in Tijuana and secretly wanted to be a police officer.

The U.S Marshals, who were in the area of the sting but "not involved in the shooting," said in a statement its agents helped render aid to Esparza Reyes before she died from her injuries.

"We mourn her loss along with her family, friends and colleagues," the statement said, according to KBAK. "We will continue to assist our international partners with the associated investigations. Those who commit violence against law enforcement officers will be held accountable."