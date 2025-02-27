U.S., Canada forces conduct military exercises in Greenland in sub-zero temperatures

Vance says there's a "real opportunity" for U.S. to acquire Greenland

American and Canadian military forces recently completed joint exercises in Greenland, the North American Aerospace Defense Command said, as more than 100 servicemembers and multiple aircraft conducted drills in frigid conditions as cold as minus 29 degrees Fahrenheit.

The exercises — called Operation Noble Defender — took place from Jan. 28 until Feb. 11 at Pituffik Space Base, which remains the U.S. military's northernmost installation, NORAD said in a news release.

Roughly 125 American and Canadian servicemembers were deployed for the operation, military officials said. The exercises included multiple NORAD fighter jets and helicopters, including F-16s, KC-135s, E-3s, CF-18s, C-150s and CH-149s. The Royal Danish Air Force was also on hand to offer search and rescue support.

Conditions were harsh during the operation. Local temperatures were consistently below 0 degrees Fahrenheit, and the coldest days reached minus 29 degrees F (-34 C), with a wind chill of minus 56 degrees F (-49 C), officials said. Maintenance crews and civil engineering airmen "operated tirelessly in these conditions to ensure aircrews were able to conduct flying missions," NORAD said.

🇨🇦 and 🇺🇸 assets from all three #NORAD Regions deployed to Pituffik Space Base, Greenland from Jan 28 to Feb 11 for #OperationNOBLEDEFENDER. Each OND strengthens and progresses NORAD’s missions of aerospace warning, aerospace control, and maritime warning for North America. 📸… pic.twitter.com/ayMtUcIiKZ — North American Aerospace Defense Command (@NORADCommand) February 25, 2025

The air defense operation in Greenland, done in conjunction with Denmark, started in 2018 and takes place at planned intervals.

"Over the last three weeks, our integrated American and Canadian NORAD teams have demonstrated the ability to operate at the highest level in one of the most austere environments in the world," Lieutenant Colonel Matthew Shemo, 41st AEG Commander, said in a statement.

The operation unfolded amid increased global scrutiny and military activity in the Arctic region. Last month, a combat air patrol of American and Canadian fighter jets was scrambled after multiple Russian warplanes were spotted in the Arctic. Several hours later, NORAD said it also scrambled two F-16 fighter jets from Alaska to Greenland in order to "forward posture NORAD presence in the Arctic." The command said that move was "not in response to any current threat."

President Trump has expressed his desire to bring Greenland under U.S. control. The location of Denmark's autonomous Arctic territory makes it strategic for both economic and defense purposes. But Greenland's leader and its residents have made it clear that their home is not for sale.

Russia's efforts to boost its military presence in the Arctic have gradually expanded, including two nuclear submarines unveiled by President Vladimir Putin. Russia has also tested hypersonic missiles, which are capable of evading American defenses, in the Arctic.