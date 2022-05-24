These U.S. companies are still doing business in Russia

CBS News on patrol with Ukraine's military in villages on frontline of war with Russia

The Starbucks logo and McDonald's Golden Arches are being dismantled in Russia as the coffee and fast-food chains both withdraw from the country over the war in Ukraine. But Russians are still getting their fill of American fare like burgers and pizza, as Hard Rock Cafe and Sbarro are among the more than two dozen U.S. corporations that continue to do business as usual in Russia.

Twenty-seven U.S-based companies are defying calls to exit or curtail their activities in Russia, according to a running tally by Yale University management professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld and his research team.

While Starbucks and McDonald's have both announced their complete withdrawals from Russia in recent days, Hard Rock continues to operate its Hard Rock Cafes in Moscow and St. Petersburg, Russia. The company, acquired by the Seminole Tribe of Florida in 2007, did not respond to requests for comment.

Another purveyor of fast food, U.S. pizza chain Sbarro, is also staying put. Operating Russia since 1997, the privately held company signed a new franchise deal in the country in 2017. It has partnered with Horeca Band Group and plans to open more than 300 Sbarro restaurants in Russia by 2027. It did not respond to a request for comment.

It's not only food chains that are "digging in," according to Sonnenfeld. The owner of online dating services Match.com and its Tinder unit continues to do business in Russia, with executives at the dating company saying in an earnings call earlier this month that it expects to lose about $10 million in revenue every quarter as long as the Russian war in Ukraine continues.

"European performance was impacted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which reduced revenue in Russia, Ukraine and several other nearby countries," said Gary Swidler, Match's chief operating and financial officer.

Dallas, Texas-based-Match Group did not respond to a request for comment.

Dating app Bumble made a different decision. In March, the social networking platform said it was ceasing operations in Russia and removing its apps from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in Russia and Belarus.

Still in Russia

Here's a rundown of the American companies that are getting an "F" grade from Sonnenfeld for their decisions regarding their operations in Russia.