4 U.S. Army soldiers disappear during training exercise in Lithuania near border with Belarus

Four U.S. Army soldiers were missing Wednesday in Lithuania after disappearing during a training exercise, the U.S. embassy in Vilnius said in a statement posted on social media, thanking the Baltic nation's military and police for helping American forces search for them.

The embassy said in a post on social media that the troops went missing from a training area near Pabrade, near Lithuania's far eastern border with Belarus, a nation closely allied with Russia. The embassy did not say when the soldiers went missing.

"The soldiers, all from 1st Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, were conducting scheduled tactical training at the time of the incident," the embassy's statement said. "Search and recovery efforts are underway."

Members of the U.S. Army 1st Division 9th Regiment 1st Battalion unload heavy combat equipment including Abrams tanks and Bradley fighting vehicles at the railway station near the Pabrade military base in Lithuania, in an Oct. 21, 2019 file photo. PETRAS MALUKAS/AFP/Getty

Lithuanian news outlet Delfi said the soldiers went missing along with a tracked vehicle, which typically refers to a tank or armored personnel carriers.