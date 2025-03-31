Watch CBS News
3 of 4 U.S. soldiers missing in Lithuania found dead, Army says

By
Alex Sundby
Alex Sundby is a senior editor at CBSNews.com. In addition to editing content, Alex also covers breaking news, writing about crime and severe weather as well as everything from multistate lottery jackpots to the July Fourth hot dog eating contest.
Three U.S. soldiers who had been at the center of a recovery mission in Lithuania for nearly a week after their armored vehicle sank in a body of water were found dead Monday, the Army said. Efforts were continuing to find the fourth soldier.

The soldiers' identities were being withheld pending notification of their next of kin, the Army said in a statement Monday. The three soldiers found Monday were assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division.

The soldiers went missing last Tuesday while conducting a mission to repair and tow an immobilized tactical vehicle.

The soldiers' armored recovery vehicle was found by the Army and Lithuanian authorities submerged in a body of water Wednesday.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

