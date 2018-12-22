University Of Maryland confirms 40 adenovirus cases

College Park, Md. — Forty students at the University of Maryland have tested positive for adenovirus, which led to the death of a freshman in November. The university said it plans to deep clean frequently touched surfaces in dorms over winter break, CBS Baltimore reports.

One student at the university has been hospitalized with the illness.

The University Health Center said it is working with students and professors to assist in potential delays and extensions for final exams.

Adenoviruses are a family of viruses that account for about 5 to 10 percent of fevers in young children. A person can become infected with adenovirus at any age and it causes a range of illnesses, from mild to severe.

Symptoms can include developing a cold, sore throat, bronchitis, pneumonia, diarrhea, or pink eye. Bladder infections, inflammation of the stomach or intestines, and neurological diseases have also been linked to the virus.

Adenovirus death: Father says dorm mold "didn't help" ill daughter

Olivia Paregol, a freshman at the university, died from the illness in November. Her parents said the university did not test her for adenoviruses. She was treated at Johns Hopkins Hospital and died on November 18.

Her parents said doctors told them that if they had known she had adenovirus, they would have given her a different treatment — something her parents believe could have saved her life.

Jericka Duncan contributed to this report