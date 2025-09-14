Ukrainian drones target one of Russia's top oil refineries

Trump says NATO must agree to stop buying Russian oil before U.S. will sanction Moscow

One of Russia's largest oil refineries was hit by Ukrainian drones, sparking a fire on Sunday, Russian officials and Ukraine's military said.

The strike on the Kirishi refinery, in Russia's northwestern Leningrad region, follows weeks of Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil infrastructure that Kyiv says fuels Moscow's war effort. The facility, operated by Russian oil major Surgutneftegas, produces approximately 17.7 million metric tons of crude per year – equivalent to about 355,000 barrels per day – and is one of Russia's top three oil producers by output.

According to Ukraine's General Staff, explosions and a fire were reported at the refinery. It posted a photo appearing to show a blaze and clouds of smoke against a night sky.

Ukraine's drone command confirmed it attacked the refinery and said it had "carried out a successful strike".

Regional Gov. Alexander Drozdenko said three drones were downed overnight in the Kirishi area, with falling debris sparking a fire at the facility. He said no one was injured, and the blaze was extinguished.

Russian officials did not immediately comment on the consequences of the strike. At least 80 Ukrainian drones were shot down overnight over Russia, occupied Crimea and the adjacent Sea of Azov, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

Russia remains the world's second-largest oil exporter but a seasonal rise in demand and sustained Ukrainian drone strikes have caused gasoline shortages in recent weeks. To try to ease the shortage, Russia has paused gasoline exports, with officials on Wednesday declaring a full ban until Sept. 30 and a partial ban affecting traders and intermediaries until Oct. 31.

On Saturday, President Trump called on NATO countries to stop buying Russian oil as a way to end the more than three-year war in Ukraine.

Mr. Trump posted on Truth Social on Saturday a letter purportedly sent to NATO in which he said he is "ready to do major Sanctions on Russia" on the condition that all NATO countries stop buying Russian oil. The president said the military alliance's commitment to winning the war in Ukraine "has been far less than 100%" and the purchase of Russian oil by some members is "shocking."

"It greatly weakens your negotiation position, and bargaining power, over Russia," Mr. Trump wrote.

Since 2023, NATO member Turkey has been the third-largest buyer of Russian oil, after China and India, according to the Europe-based Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air. Other members of the 32-state alliance involved in purchasing Russian oil include Hungary and Slovakia.

Meanwhile, the European Union is sticking to its deadline to phase out Russian oil and gas imports by 2028, it decided last week, despite pressure from the U.S. to move more quickly, Reuters reported.

A Russian drone strike destroys a car repair shop in Sumy, Ukraine, on September 12, 2025. Francisco Richart Barbeira/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Drones have emerged as a key weapon for both sides. Multiple Russian drones crossed into Poland on Wednesday, prompting NATO to send fighter jets to shoot them down and underlining long-held concerns that the fighting might spill over beyond Ukraine's borders.

On Saturday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters that NATO responded to the drones "appropriately" and that the U.S. believes it was an "unacceptable and unfortunate and dangerous development."

"There's no doubt about the drones were intentionally launched," he said. "The question is whether the drones were targeted to go into Poland specifically. If that's the case, that if the evidence leads us there, then, obviously, that'll be a highly explanatory move."