Ukraine's Zelenskyy says he wants to end war with Russia through diplomacy next year

What Trump's win could mean for NATO, Ukraine and the Middle East

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv would like to end the war with Russia next year through "diplomatic means" as both countries prepare for President-elect Donald Trump's return to the White House.

In an interview with the Ukrainian media outlet Suspilne, Zelenskyy said he is certain that the war will end "sooner" than it otherwise would have once Mr. Trump becomes president.

"It is certain that the war will end sooner with the policies of the team that will now lead the White House. This is their approach, their promise to their citizens," Zelenskyy said.

The prospect of Trump returning to power in the United States next year has raised questions about the future of the conflict, as the Republican has been critical of U.S. military aid to Kyiv.

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine "must do everything so that this war ends next year, ends through diplomatic means."

February 2025 would mark the third year of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine with Russia's troops gaining ground in recent months.

There have been no meaningful talks between Russia and Ukraine. Still, Mr. Trump's re-election has plunged the conflict's future into uncertainty, with the Republican president-elect repeatedly promising to cut a quick deal to end the war.

"We have to understand what the Russians want," Zelenskyy said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he will only accept talks with Ukraine if Kyiv surrenders Ukrainian territory that Moscow occupies. Zelenskyy has rejected Putin's conditions.