Virginia woman raises money for Ukraine by holding borscht cooking classes

By Jan Crawford

/ CBS News

A Virginia woman is doing her part to give back to Ukraine by teaching others to create what she calls "the most Ukrainian thing there is" — borscht.

"In Ukraine, they say the redder the beet, the better," Slava Dutchak, of Herndon, told CBS News.

She partnered with local businesswoman Radhika Murari to teach others to make the traditional beet soup through online classes.

Businesswoman Radhika Murari teams up with a woman to hold online cooking classes to raise money for Ukraine. CBS News

The money from the classes is going to charity, including chef Jose Andres' World Central Kitchen, which has been working in Ukraine, Romania and Poland to help feed those who have been displaced by the conflict. 

Dutchak, who still has family in Ukraine, says she watched in horror as Russians attacked.

"If I'm helping, I'm busy and I don't have time to go crazy over all the events that are happening in Ukraine," she added.

She's helped raise almost $200,000 so far. She is also baking cookies and selling them through her Instagram page, Honey Love Cakery, to raise funds for Ukraine. 

"I think the whole world sees how brave and awesome Ukrainian people are," Dutchak said. "Never in my life have I been more proud to be Ukrainian."

First published on March 9, 2022 / 7:20 PM

