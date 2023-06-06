Ukraine says Russia destroyed major dam and flooding imminent, urges evacuations

Watch CBS News
Kyiv, Ukraine — Ukraine on Tuesday accused Russian forces of blowing up a major dam in a part of southern Ukraine that Russian forces control and alerted residents farther along the Dnipro River to evacuate, warning of flooding downstream.

The Ukrainian Interior Ministry called for residents of 10 villages on the river's right bank and parts of the city of Kherson to gather essential documents and pets, turn off appliances and leave, while cautioning against possible disinformation.

A satellite image shows Nova Khakovka Damn in Kherson region
A satellite image shows the Nova Khakovka Damn in the Kherson region of Ukraine on May 28, 2023.  Maxar Technologies / Handout via Reuters

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said in a video posted to Telegram shortly before 7 a.m. local time (midnight EDT) that "the Russian army has committed yet another act of terror" and warned that water will reach "critical levels" within five hours. 

