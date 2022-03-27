Ukraine still fighting back a month after Russia began its invasion

This past week, Ukrainians marked a month since Vladimir Putin launched his brutal invasion of their country, bombarding its cities and killing more than a thousand civilians, according to the United Nations.

More than half of this country's children have now fled their homes, according to the U.N.

But Russia's ground invasion has been stymied by Ukrainian counter-attacks and the Russians are stalled outside the capital Kyiv. Between 7,000 and 15,000 Russian troops have been killed, according to a NATO official. Moscow even suggested on Friday it may now have more limited goals - focused on Ukraine's far east.

Ukraine's resistance is being fueled by tens of thousands of volunteers signing up to fight.

At a military base this past week we met some of those new recruits - and they showed us their armory - boosted by weapons sent by NATO countries.

But they want more. Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, asked NATO member states this past week for one percent of their aircraft and tanks.

Here in the city of Zhytomyr, we found Serhii Melnyk sifting through the wreckage of what was his house until it was destroyed by Russian airstrikes earlier this month. His daughter Katya was killed, leaving behind a 1-year-old baby girl.

President Biden, who is now back in Washington, condemned Russia's leader in Poland yesterday - saying, "this man cannot remain in power."