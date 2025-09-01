Disguised gunman who assassinated prominent Ukraine politician is linked to Russia, Kyiv says

Kyiv on Monday said Russia was linked to the weekend assassination of a pro-Western Ukrainian politician after the arrest of a suspect alleged to have carried out the shooting disguised as a courier.

Andriy Parubiy, a former speaker of parliament and leading figure in Ukraine's pro-European protest movements of 2004 and 2014, was shot dead on Saturday in the western city of Lviv, near EU and NATO member Poland.

Police said the suspect, whose arrest was announced early Monday, shot Parubiy eight times in broad daylight before fleeing the scene.

"We know that this crime was not accidental. There is a Russian trace in it," national police chief Ivan Vygivsky said in a social media post.

Vygivsky attached two photos of the arrest, showing a shirtless man being apprehended by officers in military uniform in what appeared to be an apartment.

Sources inside Ukraine's law enforcement agencies told CBS News partner BBC News that the attacker had dressed to look like a worker from delivery company Glovo. The company said it was "deeply shocked" by the crime and would cooperate fully with an investigation.

The interior minister earlier said the killing had been carefully planned, echoing President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy said Interior Minister Igor Klymenko and security service chief Vasyl Maliuk had informed him of the arrest.

In a subsequent post after having spoken to chief prosecutor Ruslan Kravchenko, he added: "The suspect has given an initial testimony.

"Klymenko said dozens of police officers and security officers had been involved in the arrest in the Khmelnytsky region of western Ukraine.

"I will only say that the crime was carefully prepared: the schedule of the deceased's movements was studied, the route was laid, and an escape plan was thought out."

Some earlier tributes from Ukrainian officials to Parubiy, who was still a member of parliament, hinted at Russian involvement.

The body of former Ukrainian parliamentary speaker Andriy Parubiy, who was killed this morning, lies on the ground in Lviv, Ukraine August 30, 2025. Roman Baluk / REUTERS

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began in 2022, both sides have accused each other of assassinations of political and military figures.

Russian state media said Parubiy has been wanted by Russian authorities since 2023.

Parubiy, who had studied history, had campaigned for Ukraine's independence from the Soviet Union.

He was also a major supporter of the use of the Ukrainian language over Russian.

During the Maidan protests of 2014, he was a "commander" of opposition self-defense forces.

The demonstrations led to the ouster of Ukraine's pro-Kremlin leadership and precipitated a Moscow-backed separatist uprising in the east of the country.

That same year, Ukrainian media said he survived an assassination attempt by grenade.

After the ousting of then Ukrainian leader Viktor Yanukovych, who fled to Russia, Parubiy served on the National Security and Defense Council for several months.

Last month, one of Ukraine's security top service members, Colonel Ivan Voronych, was killed in a bold daylight attack in Kyiv. Days later, Ukraine's security agency said it tracked down and killed two Russian agents suspected of murdering Voronych.