Suspect arrested in shooting death of pro-Western Ukrainian politician Andriy Parubiy, Zelenskyy says

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that Ukrainian officials arrested a suspect in the shooting death of former parliament speaker and prominent pro-Western politician Andriy Parubiy.

Zelenskyy said in a statement on X that a person was taken into custody after shooting Parubiy in the city of Lviv on Saturday. No details about the suspect or a motive for the killing were released, except that the suspect made "initial statements."

"The necessary investigative actions are ongoing. I have instructed that the available information be presented to the public," Zelenskyy said.

FILE - Ukrainian lawmakers listen to parliament speaker Andriy Parubiy, center, during a parliament session in Kiev, Ukraine, Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. Efrem Lukatsky / AP

Parubiy, 54, was a lawmaker from the Lviv region who participated in Ukraine's Orange Revolution in 2004 and led self-defense volunteer units during the Maidan protests of 2014, which forced pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych from office. He was parliament speaker from 2016 to 2019.

Local media reported Parubiy was shot multiple times by a gunman dressed as a courier on an e-bike, according to CBS News partner BBC News.

Zelenskyy condemned it as a "horrific murder" and said "all necessary forces and means" would be used in the investigation.