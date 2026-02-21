British government considering removing former Prince Andrew from line of succession to the crown after arrest

The British government is considering formally removing Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from the line of succession to the crown following his arrest over revelations in the documents related to Jeffrey Epstein.

It would be a bold move that could preserve the dignity of the British royal family as it faces its worst crisis in generations. It would be a blow for the former prince, who remains eighth in line to the throne despite losing his status and his honors last year.

"If only they'd stop treating it with kid gloves and treat it as an institution which is useful and does a good job and is not lavishly expensive and all of that, then I think the monarchy will and should survive," said David Dimbleby, the author of "What Is the Monarch For?"

In addition to a legislative act from Parliament, removing Andrew from the line of succession would require the agreement of 14 Commonwealth countries.

Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on Thursday, held for 11 hours and then released under investigation, meaning he was neither charged nor exonerated.

He was arrested on suspicion of misconduct while in public office, not for any offenses involving his many documented encounters with young women linked to Epstein. Among the trove of documents released by the U.S. government are emails indicating the royal may have shared confidential U.K. government information with Epstein about his trips to Southeast Asia, and possible investment opportunities in Afghanistan, in 2010-2011.

Andrew was an official trade representative for the British government at the time.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, leaves Aylsham Police Station after being arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office on Feb. 19, 2026. Phil Noble / REUTERS

British police continue to search Andrew's home as part of the investigation and have begun to question his former close protection officers for information relevant to their inquiries.

After pledging to support the police investigation into his brother's relationship with the late convicted sex offender Epstein, King Charles reiterated his intentions to the British public.

"My family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all," he said in a statement signed "Charles R.," using the abbreviation for Rex, the Latin word for king.

A police officer on duty at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, where Andrew Mounbatten-Windsor has relocated following his departure from Royal Lodge in Windsor. Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

The simple fact that Charles made the statement showed the scale of the problem. Andrew is the first senior member of the royal family to be arrested in about 400 years, when King Charles I was arrested and executed during the English Civil War.

Mountbatten-Windsor has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing linked to his longtime friendship with Epstein. If convicted of misconduct while in public office, he could face life in prison.

