Pentagon releases 4th group of UFO files with 40 more videos and documents

Washington — The U.S. military on Friday released a new batch of files related to UFOs, also known as unidentified anomalous phenomena, the fourth group of documents unveiled in recent months.

Friday's release includes a total of 40 files — 14 documents, 19 videos, four audio files and three images. The files come from a variety of agencies: the Pentagon, NASA, the CIA, the FBI and the Energy Department.

The Pentagon posted the new files on its UFO website.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.