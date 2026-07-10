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Pentagon releases 4th group of UFO files with 40 more videos and documents

By
Stefan Becket
Managing Editor, Digital Politics
Stefan Becket is a managing editor of politics for CBSNews.com. Stefan has covered national politics for more than a decade and helps oversee a team covering the White House, Congress, the Supreme Court, immigration and federal law enforcement.
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Stefan Becket

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Washington — The U.S. military on Friday released a new batch of files related to UFOs, also known as unidentified anomalous phenomena, the fourth group of documents unveiled in recent months.

Friday's release includes a total of 40 files — 14 documents, 19 videos, four audio files and three images. The files come from a variety of agencies: the Pentagon, NASA, the CIA, the FBI and the Energy Department.

The Pentagon posted the new files on its UFO website.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

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