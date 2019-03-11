Female student stabbed while walking dog on California campus

Irvine, Calif. -- A female student was stabbed Sunday evening while walking on the UC Irvine campus, CBS Los Angeles reports.

Authorities said the unidentified student was walking her dog when she was assaulted from behind.

The stabbing happened just before 10 p.m., officials said. Campus police were investigating along with Irvine police.

Scene of stabbing of female student on UC Irvine campus on evening of March 10, 2019 CBS Los Angeles

The student was transported to a nearby hospital and reported in stable condition.

The suspect was described as a "man with a large build." He remained at large.

The school sent an email and text to students ordering them to secure in place.

Later, campus police said they'd checked the campus thoroughly and had no reason to believe the suspect was in the area, so students could resume normal activities.