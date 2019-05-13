Uber stock investors better buckle up for a bumpy ride

Monday is Uber's first full day of trading after its rough initial public offering Friday when it offered shares for $45 each and promptly saw the stock price drop more than 7%. Investors in the ride-hail company better fasten their seatbelts for Day 2: Uber shares already were down 8.5% and trading at around $38 after the New York Stock Exchange opened Monday.

It's rare to see shares in a tech company hit so hard on going public. Over the past five years, just 10% of similar companies finished their first day of trading below their IPO price, said Matt Kennedy, senior IPO market strategist at Renaissance Capital, a manager of IPO-focused funds.

Uber's revenue last year surged 42% to $11.3 billion, but the company admits it could be years before it turns a profit.

Uber closed Friday at $41.57, while shares in ride-hail competitor Lyft likewise fell about 7%.