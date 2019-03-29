Lyft stock soars more than 20% in first hours as public company

Wall Street investors lifted Lyft's brand-new stock more than 20 percent on Friday as the company's share price soared to more than $86 moments after opening at $72. The first big technology initial public offering of the year is expected to be followed by others, including Lyft ride-hail rival Uber, which could follow suit as early as next month to file for its IPO.

Trading on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker symbol "LYFT," the company raised $2.3 billion in the offering. The IPO initially values Lyft at at around $24 billion, subject to change in Friday trading action.

Investors scooping up Lyft shares are betting that its future as a business will be more profitable than its present. It has yet to turn a profit since co-founders Logan Green and John Zimmer launched the service in 2012.

Since then, Lyft has racked up $3 billion in debt, although recent growth has surged -- the San Francisco-based company saw its revenue double to $2.2 billion last year from 2017. Lyft's overall bookings hit $8.1 billion in 2018, as 1.9 million drivers ferried nearly 31 million customers in the U.S. and Canada.

The strong demand for Lyft shares comes after the company's bankers spent a week meeting with investors to explain why buying into the IPO makes sense despite the company's string of losses. Indeed, Lyft has acknowledged it may be many more years before it starts making money, especially if its efforts to lower costs by developing a fleet of self-driving cars don't pan out.

Analysts at Wedbush Securities issued a "neutral" rating on the new stock and put a price target of $80 on it. "This IPO is a 'watershed' event for the tech sector as well as the ride-sharing industry that in our opinion has become one of the most transformational growth sectors of the U.S. consumer market over the past five years," they wrote ahead of the IPO, adding that Lyft is now the "clear #2 player" behind Uber in the ride-sharing sector.