These are weirdest things Uber passengers left behind last year

It's not unusual for rideshare passengers to accidentally forget their cellphone, keys or other common belongings in the vehicle. But Uber says people sometimes leave behind far more unusual items.

The company's latest list of the oddest things riders forgot includes a toupee, a live turtle and a panic button. People are also prone to leave behind bulkier objects, such as a guitar. The most absent-minded passengers? Residents of Miami, Florida, while the most common time to forget personal belongings was 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., Uber said Wednesday.

The rideshare provider said the best way to retrieve forgotten items is to call your driver. If you've left your phone behind, however, you can access your Uber account from a computer and contact your driver through its app.

Here are the 50 most unique items left behind in Uber vehicles over the last year as described by passengers:

Frontal hair toupee Hot sauce and a breathalyzer I left a leaf in your car that's much needed Two containers with spiders in them A Beyoncé fold up fan A tray of meat pie Ceramic cat Jar of oysters A personalized blanket with a picture of me and my dog Small rat skeleton prop Candle that says 'See you in court' A fake tooth / retainer (it's a really small plastic piece with a fake tooth in it) Gray tub of surgical implants Police-grade handcuffs My live pet animal turtle Waist beads and a burrito steamer I left expensive blueberries that are special that I need that the store is completely out of. There's two packages that I absolutely need. My girlfriend's pregnant pills Small box containing a gnome. Standup paddleboard paddle Painting from SeaWorld. It was wrapped up in a roll and I love it. A playbill from the Spamalot show at the Kennedy Center My robot Contraceptive Plan B from Costco and a BaBylissPRO massager machine A panic button A spear and a furry fox tail Taylor Swift autograph. Framed!!!! Fart sensor Bravo Con wristband A #bestdayever foam sign 3 feathers Fake butt Poster of Hillary Clinton Panty liner and 1000 bucks. That's all I can remember Some lotion or my thong Benihana garlic butter Meditation crystals Beyoncé heated hand fan Undergarments, bread, pack of ham and mayo Cardboard cut out panda Street sign saying 'She's drunk' and a picture frame My father's beard softener Big sentimental carrying jug Paternity test WWE championship belt Large sticker with a dancing cartoon cat that says 'Spanky Fest' on it I might have left my garden fence in the trunk. Jeep Liberty engine. Please call me I lost my wizard woman Three Japanese ceramic decorative cats — one gold, one black and one pink. All fist-sized.