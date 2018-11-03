U.S. service member killed in "apparent insider attack" in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan -- A U.S. service member was killed in an "apparent insider attack" in Kabul, Afghanistan's capital, the U.S. military in Kabul said Saturday. Sgt. 1st Class Debra Richardson, a Resolute Support spokeswoman, said in a statement that another U.S. service member was wounded in the attack.

The statement said initial reports indicate the attacker was a member of the Afghan security forces and that the assailant was immediately killed by other Afghan forces.

The two U.S. service members were medically evacuated to Bagram Airfield, where the wounded service member is undergoing medical treatment and is in stable condition, it said.

Richardson said the name of the service member who was killed would be withheld until next of kin is notified. The incident is under investigation.

More than 2,400 Americans have been killed in the 17-year-old war, CBS News' Charlie D'Agata has reported. Earlier this year, Army Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy Bolyard was shot dead in an insider attack, killed by one of the Afghan security members he came to Afghanistan to train.

That followed another insider attack that claimed the life of 20-year-old Army Cpl. Joseph Maciel in July.