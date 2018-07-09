U.S. soldier killed in apparent insider attack in Afghanistan identified

WASHINGTON -- The Pentagon says the U.S. service member killed in an apparent insider attack in southern Afghanistan was a soldier from California.

In a statement, the Pentagon identified the soldier as Cpl. Joseph Maciel of South Gate, California. He died Saturday in Tarin Kowt District, Uruzgan Province, Afghanistan.

Maciel was assigned to 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, Fort Benning, Georgia. Task Force 1-28 Infantry is deployed in support of the 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade.

The U.S.-led coalition headquarters in Kabul has said two other U.S. service members were wounded in the attack. They were reported to be in stable condition.

Taliban spokesman Qari Yosuf Ahmadi said the shooting was carried out by a member of the Afghan security force who acted alone, but that the group "appreciated" his attack. It was not immediately clear what became of the shooter.