U.S. sanctions 4 International Criminal Court judges, claiming they abused power

The Trump administration issued sanctions on four individuals serving as judges of the International Criminal Court, citing the court's "politicization and abuse of power," after one ruling authorizing an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and another targeting the actions of U.S. personnel in Afghanistan.

Last year, Judges Reine Adelaide Sophie Alapini Gansou and Beti Hohler, from the court's pretrial and trial division, ruled to authorize the issuance of arrest warrants targeting Netanyahu and former Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant, the State Department said.

Judges Solomy Balungi Bossa of Uganda and Luz Del Carmen Ibanez Carranza of Peru, from the ICC's appeals division were part of a team that paved the way for the opening of an ICC investigation into alleged crimes committed by U.S. personnel in Afghanistan.

"As ICC judges, these four individuals have actively engaged in the ICC's illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America or our close ally, Israel," Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement. "The ICC is politicized and falsely claims unfettered discretion to investigate, charge, and prosecute nationals of the United States and our allies."

Neither the U.S. nor Israel is party to the Rome Statute that established the ICC.

The ICC said in a statement that the measures were "a clear attempt to undermine the independence of an international judicial institution."

"Targeting those working for accountability does nothing to help civilians trapped in conflict," the tribunal said.

In November 2024, ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant, as well as three senior Hamas leaders. The move drew protests from the Biden administration, with the former president calling it "outrageous."

Khan stepped away from his role last month amid a UN-led sexual misconduct probe.

During President Trump's first term in office, the U.S. government imposed sanctions — later lifted by the Biden administration — on ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda and senior official Phakiso Mochochoko for their investigation of alleged war crimes by the U.S. military in Afghanistan. Then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo issued visa restrictions on other ICC officials and their family members.

The move is likely to be welcomed by Russian President Vladimir Putin — in March 2023, the court also issued an arrest warrant for him.