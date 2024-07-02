U.S. to announce $2.3 billion in military assistance for Ukraine

How Biden and Trump would handle foreign policy in a second term

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says the U.S. will soon announce more than $2.3 billion in military assistance for Ukraine.

The presidential drawdown authority package — the type of aid that takes munitions from current Defense Department stocks and sends them to Ukraine — would be one of the largest the Biden administration has committed to Ukraine since Russia's 2022 invasion.

"This package under the presidential drawdown authority will provide more air defense interceptors, anti-tank weapons, and other critical munitions from U.S. inventories," Austin said during a meeting Tuesday at the Pentagon with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov at the Pentagon.

Included in the package will be the fast-tracked interceptors used by Patriot and National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System air defense systems that the U.S. has previously given to Ukraine.

The administration announced last month it would move Ukraine to the top of the list for these types of interceptors, while other countries that previously ordered them through the State Department's foreign military sales program will receive their interceptors on a delayed timeline.

The announcement comes as the presidential election rematch between President Biden and former President Donald Trump puts additional focus on the duration and quantity of U.S. support for Ukraine as it prepares for another cold winter battling Russia.

Austin, in the opening remarks of his meeting with Umerov, said he looked forward to discussing Ukraine's immediate needs, as well as how to build up Ukraine's forces for the future.

The meeting took place ahead of the NATO summit which will be held in Washington, D.C., this month. Both Austin and Umerov said they would discuss Ukraine's bridge to membership in NATO.

"We look forward to discuss with you, how we could continue our partnership" and be a future NATO member, Umerov said. "Hopefully soon, Ukraine will receive its invitation, but at the moment, we will discuss the issues, how to increase our capabilities, and plans."