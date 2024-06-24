Watch CBS News
World

Another American arrested in Turks and Caicos over 9 mm ammo in luggage gets suspended sentence of 33 weeks

By Alex Sundby

/ CBS News

American gets suspended sentence over ammo
American arrested in Turks and Caicos for ammo gets suspended sentence 01:57

Another American who was arrested in the Turks and Caicos Islands in recent months for possessing ammunition was given a suspended sentence of 33 weeks in prison Monday, the court confirmed to CBS News. Michael Lee Evans of Texas had pleaded guilty and potentially faced prison time over seven 9 mm rounds that were found in his luggage when he visited the British territory late last year.

Evans, who is terminally ill, was allowed to return to the U.S. while he was out on bail, local news outlet Magnetic Media reported

Michael Lee Evans
Michael Lee Evans Wilkie Arthur

He was arrested in December when the ammunition was found in his luggage at the airport as he was trying to leave the islands after he and his wife renewed their vows, according to Magnetic Media.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Chrissy Hallowell contributed reporting.

Alex Sundby

Alex Sundby is a senior editor at CBSNews.com. In addition to editing content, Alex also covers breaking news, writing about crime and severe weather as well as everything from multistate lottery jackpots to the July Fourth hot dog eating contest.

First published on June 24, 2024 / 1:05 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.