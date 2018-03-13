Trump views border wall prototypes, after ousting Tillerson

President Trump is visiting California for the first time since taking office to preview border wall prototypes on Tuesday. The San Diego trip is his first since he suddenly ousted Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Twitter.

The two had long held disagreements, but sources told CBS News' Margaret Brennan that Tillerson found out definitively about his departure the same way everyone else did — on social media. In California, Mr. Trump made no mention of his outgoing secretary of state.

The president reviewed the possible prototypes for the border wall he has long desired. He still needs to secure the funding from Congress. While touring the wall possibilities, Mr. Trump focused on the need for border security to keep out drugs and crime, and emphasized the importance of having see-through capabilities in such a wall to see what's on the other side.

Mr. Trump made a point to criticize California's leadership and Gov. Jerry Brown and Oakland's mayor specifically, calling the state's taxes too high and the state's approach to immigration too lax.

"The state of California is begging us to build walls in certain areas," Trump said, claiming people don't talk about that.

Mr. Trump also claimed he has a "terrific" relationship with Mexico's president, calling him a "very good negotiator."

"We'll see what happens, but we obviously have to have a couple of disagreements before we get there," he said.