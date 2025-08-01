Trump says 2 nuclear subs to be positioned in "appropriate regions" after former Russian president's remark

Russia hammers Kyiv with deadly strikes after Trump gives Putin until August 8 to make peace

President Trump on Friday said he's ordered two nuclear submarines to be positioned in the "appropriate regions," in response to threatening comments made by Russia's former president.

"Based on the highly provocative statements of the Former President of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, who is now the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that," Mr. Trump posted on Truth Social Friday. "Words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences, I hope this will not be one of those instances."

Over the last few days, Medvedev has responded to Mr. Trump's threats of sanctions if Russia does not reach a ceasefire agreeement with Ukraine.

"Trump's playing the ultimatum game with Russia: 50 days or 10," Medvedev posted on X Tuesday, adding, "Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country. Don't go down the Sleepy Joe road!" He was responding to Mr. Trump's announcement this week that the Kremlin had 10 days, rather than the 50 days originally proposed, to agree to a ceasefire or face secondary sanctions.

In a separate post, Mr. Trump said Medvedev should "watch his words" and referred to him as "the failed former President of Russia, who thinks he's still President."

On Thursday, Medvedev warned Mr. Trump that Russia still has nuclear Soviet-era strike capabilities.

Mr. Trump didn't say where the submarines would be. The White House declined to comment.

Both the U.S. and Ukraine want an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, but Russia has stalled on the idea.

