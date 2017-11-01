Trump tweets "CHAIN MIGRATION must end now"

President Trump said in a tweet Wednesday that "CHAIN MIGRATION must end now," furthering his calls for tougher immigration-related policies after Tuesday's deadly terror attack in New York City.

"CHAIN MIGRATION must end now! Some people come in, and they bring their whole family with them, who can be truly evil. NOT ACCEPTABLE!" the president tweeted.

CHAIN MIGRATION must end now! Some people come in, and they bring their whole family with them, who can be truly evil. NOT ACCEPTABLE! pic.twitter.com/PQGeTTdRtX — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2017

On Wednesday, federal prosecutors filed terrorism charges against Sayfullo Saipov, who is accused of killing eight people and injuring a dozen others when he plowed his vehicle along a bike path in lower Manhattan.

After the attack, Mr. Trump called for the termination of the diversity visa lottery program, and called it a "Chuck Schumer beauty," referring to the Senate Minority Leader. Mr. Trump has called for a "merit-based" system of allowing people into the country.

Saipov, who has known addresses in both Florida and New Jersey, arrived in the U.S. from Uzbekistan in 2010. He was admitted to the U.S. after presenting a passport with a valid diversity immigrant visa to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

"I am today starting the process of terminating the diversity lottery program," Mr. Trump said ahead of a meeting with his full Cabinet at the White House. "I am going to ask Congress to immediately initiate work to get rid of this program."

"Diversity lottery — sounds nice. It's not nice. It's not good. It's not good. It hasn't been good. We've been against it," said the president, calling the suspect an "animal."

Shortly after the attack, the president tweeted Americans "must not allow" ISIS members to enter to the country.