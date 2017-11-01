Terrorism charges filed against NYC attack suspect Sayfullo Saipov

NEW YORK -- Federal prosecutors on Wednesday filed terrorism charges against bike path attack suspect Sayfullo Saipov, who is accused of killing eight people and injuring a dozen others when he drove his car along a bike path in lower Manhattan Tuesday.

The complaint says he drove the truck down the bike lane intentionally. A court proceeding is scheduled in federal court.

The NYPD said Wednesday that Saipov, who came to the U.S. from Uzbekistan, had been planning the attack for weeks.

According to John Miller, NYPD deputy commissioner for counterterrrorism, Saipov had several pages of handwritten notes in the rental truck he used to ram into civilians, one of which said ISIS would "endure forever."

According to the criminal complaint, Saipov chose Halloween for the attack because he believed there would be more civilians on the street for the holiday.

An intelligence source told CBS News' Pat Milton that Saipov was on authorities' radar before Tuesday.

Saipov allegedly told federal prosecutors that he wanted to kill as many people as possible, Reuters reports. After colliding with a school bus during the attack, Saipov allegedly exited the truck and yelled "Allahu Akbar." An NYPD officer shot him afterward, and he is currently hospitalized.

A family friend with whom the man stayed in Ohio has told The Cincinnati Enquirer he was "really calm" and worked hard.

