Photos: Trump pardons turkeys Gobble and Waddle in annual tradition

Washington — President Trump on Tuesday pardoned turkeys "Gobble" and "Waddle" in keeping with storied White House Thanksgiving tradition.

Mr. Trump, with first lady Melania at his side, said he was granting the turkeys a "full and unconditional pardon."

Tuesday's ceremony is one of Mr. Trump's final actvities at the White House before he heads to Mar-a-Lago for the holiday.

Here are some photos from the day's festivities:

Turkeys Waddle and Gobble, who will receive a Presidential Pardon at the White House ahead of Thanksgiving, enjoy their hotel room at the Willard InterContinental Hotel, in Washington, Monday, Nov. 24, 2025. Jacquelyn Martin / AP

Waddle and Gobble stayed at Washington D.C.'s posh Willard Hotel ahead of Tuesday's pardoning.

Nicholas, the son of White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt looks at Waddle, the alternate national Thanksgiving turkey, in the White House press briefing room, Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025, in Washington. Julia Demaree Nikhinson / AP

Waddle joined the White House briefing room ahead of the pardoning.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt's son Nicholas also visited the briefing room.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and her son Nicholas "Niko" Robert Riccio welcome Waddle, the alternate to the National Thanksgiving turkey, as journalists look on in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on November 25, 2025 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Members of Mr. Trump's Cabinet were in the crowd in the Rose Garden, which was recently redone by Mr. Trump. Mr. Trump on Tuesday complimented the new Rose Garden.

(L-R) U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent look on before the 78th annual National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation in the Rose Garden of the White House on November 25, 2025 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

First lady Melania Trump joined Mr. Trump in the Rose Garden.

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive for the White House turkey pardon ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC on November 25, 2025. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS /AFP via Getty Images

President Trump speaks prior to pardoning the National Thanksgiving Turkey during a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025. Aaron Schwartz / Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Trump delivers remarks during the 78th annual National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation in the Rose Garden of the White House on November 25, 2025 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Mr. Trump said he was granting Gobble a "full and unconditional pardon," and joked about some of former President Joe Biden's controversial pardons.

First lady Melania Trump looks on as President Donald Trump pardons Gobble, one of the National Thanksgiving turkeys, during the White House turkey pardon ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC on November 25, 2025. Alex WROBLEWSKI /AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump pardons national Thanksgiving turkey Gobble during a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025, in Washington. Julia Demaree Nikhinson / AP

Vice President JD Vance, his wife Usha Vance and their daughter Mirabel visited Gobble after he was pardoned.