President Trump is hosting an "Our Pledge to America's Workers" event Wednesday afternoon in the White House, as he continues to tout economic gains under his leadership heading into the midterm elections.

On Wednesday, the president is discussing the country's economy and his administration's workforce development initiatives. The president recently signed an executive order establishing the President's National Council for the American Worker and the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board.

The White House claims more than 160 companies have pledged to create nearly 6.4 million new career opportunities for Americans since that executive action. Mr. Trump frequently cites jobs figures and the stock market, although he insists the latter is "taking a little pause" amid recent losses.

But it is immigration that dominates headlines days out from next week's midterm elections. Mr. Trump, in an interview that Axios released Tuesday, said he intends to issue an executive order ending birthright citizenship. The president has also directed more troops to the southern border, ahead of the expected arrival of a caravan of migrants from Central America in roughly one month.

The president took a shot at Speaker of the House Paul Ryan Wednesday, after Ryan insisted the president cannot end birthright citizenship with an executive order.

"Paul Ryan should be focusing on holding the Majority rather than giving his opinions on Birthright Citizenship, something he knows nothing about!" the president tweeted. "Our new Republican Majority will work on this, Closing the Immigration Loopholes and Securing our Border!"