Trump to visit Alabama to campaign for Luther Strange

President Trump tweeted Saturday that he will come to Alabama to campaign for Sen. Luther Strange in the primary race for U.S. Senate.

Mr. Trump made the announcement Saturday evening via twitter. Mr. Trump wrote that, "I will be in Huntsville, Alabama, on Saturday night to support Luther Strange for Senate. 'Big Luther' is a great guy who gets things done!"

I will be in Huntsville, Alabama, on Saturday night to support Luther Strange for Senate. "Big Luther" is a great guy who gets things done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2017

Strange is in a heated runoff battle with former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore for the Senate seat that previously belonged to Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Moore led Strange in the first round of GOP voting. The two face off in a runoff on Sept. 26.

The Strange campaign could not immediately provide details of the visit.

Strange faces a tight race with Moore despite the backing of Mr. Trump and a super PAC aligned with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Moore was kicked off the bench last year after being found to have encouraged probate judges to deny marriage licenses. A disciplinary court had removed him from the bench in 2003 for refusing to remove a 10 Commandments statue from the state judicial building, although voters re-instated him as chief justice.

U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, who had faced off against Moore and Strange in August and came in third, endorsed Moore on Saturday at a rally in Huntsville.

Brooks said he voted by absentee ballot for Moore. Brooks said Moore will "fight for America" and criticized "malicious" tactics of a PAC supporting Strange.

Strange and Moore campaigned on opposite ends of Alabama this weekend, urging their voters to get to the polls on Sept. 26

Strange told a young Republican group in Baldwin County that the race is a "dead heat."