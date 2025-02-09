Trump says he will announce new tariffs on aluminum, steel imports on Monday

Fact-checking Trump's claims that tariffs are a "tax on a foreign country"

President Trump said Sunday that he will announce 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports into the United States on Monday.

Mr. Trump, speaking on Air Force One on the way to New Orleans to attend the 2025 Super Bowl, said he would also announce "reciprocal tariffs" on Tuesday or Wednesday, which he said will go into effect immediately. This means that the U.S. would impose import duties on products in cases where another country has levied duties on U.S. goods.

"If they charge us, we charge them… every country," he said, adding: "If they are charging us 130% and we're charging them nothing, it's not going to stay that way."

President Trump speaks to the press aboard Air Force One, as it flies over the Gulf en route to New Orleans, Louisiana on February 09, 2025. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

During his first term in the White House, Mr. Trump imposed 25% tariffs on steel and 10% on aluminum before granting several trading partners duty-free quotas.

Earlier this month, the president authorized a wave of tariffs on America's three closest trading partners – Mexico, Canada and China. Last week he agreed to a 30-day pause on threats to impose 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada, with another 10% tariff on Canadian oil, natural gas and electricity.

Mr. Trump, an avowed fan of tariffs, says they are necessary to ensure greater cooperation from the countries to stop illegal immigration and prevent fentanyl smuggling, but he has also pledged to use tariffs to boost domestic manufacturing and raise revenues for the federal government.