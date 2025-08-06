Watch CBS News
Trump threatens roughly 100% tariff on foreign-made semiconductors — unless companies build in U.S.

By
Joe Walsh
Senior Editor, Politics
Joe Walsh is a senior editor for digital politics at CBS News. Joe previously covered breaking news for Forbes and local news in Boston.
Joe Walsh

/ CBS News

President Trump said Wednesday he will impose "approximately 100%" tariffs on imported semiconductors.

The president made the announcement during an Oval Office event with Apple CEO Tim Cook to unveil a new $100 billion commitment by the tech giant to invest in U.S.-based manufacturing. 

The hefty new tariff would not apply to companies that have agreed to start manufacturing microchips in the U.S.

"We'll be putting a tariff on of approximately 100% on chips and semiconductors, but if you're building in the United States of America, there's no charge, even though you're building and you're not producing yet," Mr. Trump said.

This is a breaking story; it will be updated.

