Trump threatens tariffs targeting Russia without deal to end Ukraine war in 50 days

Sen. Lindsey Graham says "a turning point, regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine, is coming"

Washington — President Trump said Monday that the U.S. will impose 100% tariffs on countries that do business with Russia if there is no peace deal to end the war in Ukraine within 50 days, unveiling his plans to implement secondary sanctions as his frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin grows.

"We're going to be doing secondary tariffs if we don't have a deal within 50 days. It's very simple," Mr. Trump said in the Oval Office, alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. "And they'll be at 100%."

"We are very unhappy, I am, with Russia," the president explained.

Mr. Trump also said the U.S. has reached a deal to sell weapons to NATO nations, and Rutte said those countries will in turn send weapons to Ukraine to replenish their depleted stockpiles.

"We've made a deal today where we're going to be sending them weapons and they're going to be paying for them," Mr. Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

"This is really big," said Rutte, who said Mr. Trump called him last week to inform him of his decision. "And the decision is that you want Ukraine [to have] what it needs to have to maintain to be able to defend itself against Russia, but you want Europeans to pay for it, which is totally logical."

Some in Congress have pushed for even higher secondary sanctions on Russia as the war grinds on. Sen. Lindsey Graham is pushing legislation in the Senate that would give the president the ability to impose tariffs of up to 500% on any country that helps Russia. He told "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" on Sunday that these sanctions would give Mr. Trump a "sledgehammer" to end the war.

"We're going after the people who keep Putin in business, and additional sanctions on Russia itself," Graham said. "This is truly a sledgehammer available to President Trump to end this war."

Graham called this a "turning point" in the war that started when Russia invaded Ukraine in Feb. 2022.

Graham, a close ally of Mr. Trump's, told "Face the Nation" that the U.S. has "given Ukraine a lot. We give them the money, we give them military aid." But he noted that there could be a "plan where America will begin to sell to our European allies tremendous amounts of weapons that can benefit Ukraine."

Mr. Trump hinted last week that he would be greenlighting new funding for Ukraine, although it remains unclear where the money would be coming from.

Republican Rep. French Hill, who spearheaded legislation during the Biden administration giving the president authority to seize foreign assets, said on "Face the Nation" on Sunday that now is the time to act.

"I think it's time for the president to convert those seized assets to a trust account for the benefit of Ukraine," Hill said.

No American president has ever seized the sovereign central bank assets of a country that the U.S. is not at war with. Former U.S. officials told CBS News that the Biden administration declined to use that authority because of European opposition related to the unintended consequences on their own banking systems and economy that might result from seizing those state assets.