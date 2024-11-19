Trump taps television personality Dr. Mehmet Oz to lead key Medicare and Medicaid agency

Washington — President-elect Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he has selected Dr. Mehmet Oz — a celebrity heart surgeon who hosted a daytime television show — to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The agency falls under the Department of Health and Human Services and oversees Medicare, the federal portion of the Medicaid program, the Children's Health Insurance Program and the federal health insurance marketplace. Trump has selected Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for secretary of Health and Human Services. Both positions require Senate confirmation.

"America is facing a health care crisis, and there may be no physician more qualified and capable than Dr. Oz to make America healthy again," Trump said in a statement. "He is an eminent physician, heart surgeon, inventor, and world-class communicator, who has been at the forefront of healthy living for decades."

The president-elect said Oz will work with Kennedy, if he is confirmed, "to take on the illness industrial complex, and all the horrible chronic diseases left in its wake." He also indicated there may be cuts to CMS, writing that Oz "will also cut waste and fraud within our country's most expensive government agency, which is a third of our nation's healthcare spend, and a quarter of our entire national budget."

Oz was defeated by Democratic Sen. John Fetterman in the 2022 Senate race in Pennsylvania after receiving Trump's endorsement.

This is a developing story and will be updated.