Trump taps Linda McMahon for education secretary, Dr. Oz for Medicare and Medicaid administrator President-elect Donald Trump is moving forward with more Cabinet selections, choosing former WWE CEO and Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon to be his education secretary and TV doctor Mehmet Oz to oversee Medicare and Medicaid. CBS News political reporter Katrina Kaufman has the latest on Trump's incoming administration and the ongoing controversy surrounding Trump's attorney general pick, Matt Gaetz.