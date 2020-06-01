Watch live: Trump delivers statement amid nationwide protests

President Trump is delivering a statement to the nation on Monday from the White House Rose Garden amid a weekend of unrest throughout the county. Mr. Trump tweeted that he will be discussing the "Federal Response."

Starting out his remarks, the president lamented the death of George Floyd and said "he will not have died in vain."

"I am your president of law and order, and an ally of all peaceful protestors," the president said, but added that the nation is under siege by ill-intended actors.

Mr. Trump alluded to some of the violent acts and vandalism that have taken place in the country over the last several days.

"These are not acts of peaceful protest. These are acts of domestic terror," Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Trump is expected to announce the call-up of active-duty military personnel to Washington D.C., where there have been protests for several days, CBS News' David Martin reports. On Friday night, Mr. Trump was briefly moved to the White House bunker on Friday evening as protests were being held near the White House, CBS News has confirmed. A senior administration official said the action was taken out of an abundance of caution.

How to watch President Trump's statement

What: President Trump's statement

Date: Monday, June 1

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: The Rose Garden at White House, Washington, D.C.

Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Follow: Live updates on protests at cbsnews.com/georgefloyd

The president has said the law enforcement presence in D.C. would increase.

Ahead of the president's statement, Attorney General William Barr was spotted walking in Lafayette Park with a security detail, not far from the protesters.

On a call with governors Monday, the president called them "weak" and "fools" for not cracking down harder on the civil unrest gripping their cities.

There have protests across the country for several days since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. Floyd, a black man, died after a white officer pressed his knee on Floyd's neck for several minutes while Floyd was handcuffed and pleaded for air. One officer has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, and he was fired along with three others. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison will lead all prosecutions related to Floyd's death, officials announced Sunday night.